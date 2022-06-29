 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
St. Helena Mayor Geoff Ellsworth won't seek re-election

  • Updated
St. Helena Mayor Geoff Ellsworth will not seek a third term as mayor, although he hasn’t ruled out running for a regular City Council seat in the Nov. 8 election.

Ellsworth’s announcement came shortly after Vice Mayor Paul Dohring announced he plans to run for mayor. Ellsworth said he will support Dohring’s candidacy.

“This is the town where I grew up and it has been fulfilling to both myself and my family to have been a part of strengthening the foundations here so more generations can thrive and experience the benefits of this very special place that has meant so much to us,” Ellsworth said in a statement released Wednesday morning.

“Through all the challenges over the past few years tremendous work has been done in fortifying our water security, enhancing our city financial and legal systems, addressing infrastructure and administrative needs, enhancing fire preparedness efforts, and prioritizing inclusivity.”

Ellsworth praised Dohring’s “keen legal and financial acumen, patience, sensitivity, values-based decision making and thoughtful foresight.”

“Paul and I do not always agree on everything, what I appreciate about Paul is his willingness to work together towards solutions, even if we have differing viewpoints, or come at things from different perspectives,” Ellsworth said. “A good leader has the ability to be respectful of others, find consensus and have a balanced and measured approach that always finds a way to move forward. Paul has all of these positive traits and many more.”

The seats held by Ellsworth, Dohring and City Councilmember Anna Chouteau will be up for grabs in the November election.

Dohring is the only publicly announced candidate. He can’t run for mayor and for re-election to his council seat at the same time, so if he loses the mayoral race he will be off the council.

The nomination period to run for City Council opens July 18 and closes Aug. 12. If one or more incumbents do not file for re-election – as appears likely – the filing period for those seats will be extended through Aug. 17.

You can reach Jesse Duarte at (707) 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.

