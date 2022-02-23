St. Helena mayor responds to ethics complaint

Mayor Geoff Ellsworth has filed a formal response to an ethics complaint against him, leveling accusations against fellow councilmembers and state officials.

Ellsworth’s response, filed Thursday, explains for the first time the “conflicts of interest” and “endorsements” he cited during the Dec. 20 meeting when the City Council, with Ellsworth dissenting, approved a settlement agreement ending a lawsuit involving water rights at a property south of town.

At the time Ellsworth didn’t explain what he was referring to, prompting former Mayor Alan Galbraith to file an ethics complaint accusing Ellsworth of violating the council’s code of conduct by casting aspersions on his fellow councilmembers and voting based on extraneous issues.

Retired Judge Scott Snowden was appointed to investigate the complaint. He issued a report on Monday concluding that there is “substantial evidence” in support of the first allegation but that the violation is "no longer material” because Ellsworth's detailed response dispels the "cloud of doubt" created by his original comments. Snowden found that there is “not substantial evidence” in support of Galbraith's second allegation.

In his response, Ellsworth says his Dec. 20 comments were protected by his right to free speech. He also says his fellow councilmembers should recuse themselves from considering the complaint and refer the matter to “another city in a neighboring county.”

Ellsworth writes that his comment about “endorsements” referred to “high level endorsements and involvement in local … issues” by state officials including Treasurer Fiona Ma and State Senator Bill Dodd, as well as “state/regional organizations” like the Napa County Farm Bureau.

Ellsworth noted that Councilmember Eric Hall’s 2020 council campaign was endorsed by Ma, Dodd and the Napa County Farm Bureau, “all of whom have significant ties to Hall Winery and Upper Valley Disposal Service,” the latter of which is owned by Hall’s wife Christy Pestoni. Ellsworth also said Dodd “had a hand in the Hall Winery/Vineland Vista negotiations,” although he doesn’t detail Dodd’s alleged involvement.

(Eric Hall is not related to Craig and Kathryn Hall, who own Hall Wines and the companies that sued the city.)

Local officials and the public “need to be aware that the timing of endorsements and donations for other local candidates present the appearance of impropriety or bias, especially while certain negotiations are occurring, and this should be considered when making endorsements or giving donations,” Ellsworth wrote. “Even an appearance of bias is a violation of the same city code with which I am being attacked.”

Ellsworth also accused Hall of “failure to timely disclose his wife’s income from the Upper Valley Disposal Service (UVDS) and Clover Flat Landfill during the 2020 City Council election.”

“He waited until after the election was over thus depriving the voters of the City of St. Helena knowledge of his and his wife’s connection to the local monopoly garbage company and landfill,” wrote Ellsworth, who has been a vocal critic of both companies.

Ellsworth’s allegations

Ellsworth noted that Vice Mayor Paul Dohring and Councilmember Lester Hardy have endorsed Councilmember Anna Chouteau’s supervisorial run and donated to her campaign.

“Appropriateness or inappropriateness of this should also be considered in the timing of the Hall Winery settlement negotiations,” Ellsworth wrote.

Ellsworth describes Dohring and Hardy as “practicing attorneys in the Napa Valley wine industry,” adding, “I have been vocal about the wine industry’s impact on our local environment.”

Chouteau recused herself from the council’s discussions involving the Hall lawsuit because her husband works for Hall Wines. However, Ellsworth says Chouteau “inappropriately” attended campaign events for Judge Monique Langhorne while the Hall lawsuit was pending in Langhorne’s courtroom.

Ellsworth’s response includes complaints he filed about Eric Hall with the Fair Political Practices Commission in 2021, including one alleging that Hall should have recused himself from discussions involving the Hall lawsuit because his wife’s companies could financially benefit from the property’s development.

Hall told the Star he asked the FPPC about a year ago for formal advice about participating in the Hall Vineland LLC issues and was told he was “not prohibited from taking part in the decisions under the (Political Reform) Act.”

Ellsworth said he plans to file another complaint with the FPPC regarding Hall’s Dec. 20 vote in favor of the Hall settlement.

Ellsworth calls for council’s recusal

Ellsworth said the other four councilmembers, as well as City Clerk Cindy Tzafopoulos, should recuse themselves from the processing of Galbraith’s complaint because they are “witnesses” who were present at the Dec. 20 meeting and could be called to testify about it.

Ellsworth accused the other councilmembers of demonstrating “actual bias” against him, referring to a February 2021 meeting when councilmembers expressed concerns about Ellsworth’s dual role as mayor and “activist.” Ellsworth calls those comments “a concerted verbal assault.”

The mayor also accused Galbraith of having “engaged in a campaign to retaliate against me” ever since Ellsworth beat him in the 2018 mayoral election.

Ellsworth also said Napa County Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza was involved in the Hall/Vineland Vista matter, “which is outside of his district.” Ellsworth doesn’t detail Pedroza’s alleged involvement.

Ellsworth's response also mentioned the Star and its editorial board, noting that the Star “does significant advertising” for UVDS “and is likely influenced by those advertising dollars.”

Reactions

Other than mentioning the advice he got from the FPPC, Hall said he had little else to say about Ellsworth’s allegations.

“I look forward to moving past this latest inquiry into Mr. Ellsworth’s conduct, and I will do all I can to help City staff remain focused on more important work for our community,” Hall said.

Chouteau said, “This is not the first time our Mayor has made baseless accusations against me and other members of the council. It is time that he stops. I will continue to meet the highest ethical standards as I serve our community.”

When asked for comment, Dohring on Tuesday noted Snowden's response to the ethics complaint.

"Although Judge Snowden was not privy to closed session discussions regarding the Hall litigation and proposed settlement, he did resolve these two specific ethics claims in the context of our agreed-upon complaint resolution process and the public record," Dohring said. "In his report, Judge Snowden concluded that the answer is yes to the first question and no to the second. He found that the first violation was a material violation at the time it occurred but in his view is no longer considered material. Under our code, the ethics complaint against the mayor is now deemed dismissed unless the city council decides to hold a public hearing."

“In my view, this city council has a mandate to focus on the pressing issues of our time — crumbling infrastructure, water supply, employee housing, climate change, neighborhood preservation and economic sustainability — and that is where my primary focus is at this time,” Dohring said.

Pestoni said Galbraith's ethics complaint "does not involve or even mention my family’s company and its waste management services for the City of St. Helena."

"We understand that this ethics complaint has been referred to the Hon. Scott Snowden, an experienced and respected judge in our community," Pestoni said Friday, before Snowden filed his report. "While we disagree with statements in Mr. Ellsworth’s letter and his attempt to involve our company, we see no reason to comment on a matter not involving our company, especially while that matter is pending before the judge."

Hardy, Dodd, Ma and Pedroza didn’t comment.

You can reach Jesse Duarte at 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.

