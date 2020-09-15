St. Helena mayoral candidates offer views on economy, Adams Street

“We need to revitalize our downtown and support new projects that create new revenue streams to support and maintain our public services,” White said.

He said the city needs to align its zoning ordinances with the new General Plan and give applicants more certainty about what is and isn’t allowed.

“Our Planning Commission and our City Council can’t just make arbitrary decisions that are outside of the zoning code,” White said. “I’ve seen it over and over again. You think you’ve checked every box as an applicant, and you still get turned down.”

Economy

Ellsworth stressed the need for a balanced, diversified economy that’s not overly reliant on tourism.

“When we talk about a visitation project, say for Adams Street, what’s the balancing revenue generator?” Ellsworth asked. “There are also ways to look at housing that could be on Adams Street that could also bring us revenue.”

When pressed on whether he would support a hotel on the Adams Street property, Ellsworth said it would depend on the specific project and whether it would result in an “overbalance” of tourist-oriented businesses.