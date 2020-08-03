St. Helena mayoral candidates report donors, expenditures

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Campaign finance reports filed with the City of St. Helena reveal a campaign season that ramped up early between incumbent Mayor Geoff Ellsworth and his challenger, City Councilmember Mary Koberstein.

The reports cover January 2020 through June 2020. They don’t include contributions or expenditures after June 30.

As of that date, Ellsworth’s campaign had raised $7,557.10 and spent $4,651.41, including $2,833.12 in unpaid bills. The campaign had $5,739.01 in cash.

Ellsworth’s donors include Andrew Beckstoffer ($5,000), Lois Ann Battuello ($500), Phoebe Ellsworth ($327.15), Sherman Griffin ($250) and Norman Manzer ($250).

As of June 30, Ellsworth’s campaign had spent $4,651.41 this year, including $2,833.12 to Gutenberg Transfer Printing for campaign literature and $1,261.10 to Deane & Company, which provides political reporting and campaign treasurer services.

Ellsworth’s campaign has $93,779.72 in debt still on its books, mostly from his 2018 mayoral campaign, which was largely funded by loans from himself. As of June 30, Ellsworth had loaned his campaign $934.95 during the 2020 calendar year.

During the same time period, Koberstein’s campaign had raised $5,464 and spent $3,214.99, leaving it with $2,249 in cash.