St. Helena mayoral candidates report donors, expenditures

Campaign finance reports filed with the City of St. Helena reveal a campaign season that ramped up early between incumbent Mayor Geoff Ellsworth and his challenger, City Councilmember Mary Koberstein.
The reports cover January 2020 through June 2020. They don’t include contributions or expenditures after June 30.
As of that date, Ellsworth’s campaign had raised $7,557.10 and spent $4,651.41, including $2,833.12 in unpaid bills. The campaign had $5,739.01 in cash.
Ellsworth’s donors include Andrew Beckstoffer ($5,000), Lois Ann Battuello ($500), Phoebe Ellsworth ($327.15), Sherman Griffin ($250) and Norman Manzer ($250).
As of June 30, Ellsworth’s campaign had spent $4,651.41 this year, including $2,833.12 to Gutenberg Transfer Printing for campaign literature and $1,261.10 to Deane & Company, which provides political reporting and campaign treasurer services.
Ellsworth’s campaign has $93,779.72 in debt still on its books, mostly from his 2018 mayoral campaign, which was largely funded by loans from himself. As of June 30, Ellsworth had loaned his campaign $934.95 during the 2020 calendar year.
During the same time period, Koberstein’s campaign had raised $5,464 and spent $3,214.99, leaving it with $2,249 in cash.
Koberstein’s campaign received donations from Koberstein ($500), George David ($1,000), Margie Mohler ($999), Vickie Bradshaw ($990), Karen Caldwell ($975), Susan Kenward ($250), Albert Zecher ($250), Jack Casserly ($150), Thomas Allen ($100), Elizabeth Goelz ($100) and Richard Hansen ($100).
Koberstein’s campaign spent $2,916.34 on a mass mailer and postage by Napa Printing and $213.90 on website set-up by Wix.com Ltd.
As of June 30, City Council candidate Leslie Stanton had accumulated $250 in debt to Deane & Company and raised no money.
Council candidates David Knudsen, Eric Hall and Lester Hardy have not filed campaign finance reports.
