St. Helena mayoral hopefuls Dohring, Hall debate

Despite similarities in their policies, a debate between mayoral candidates Paul Dohring and Eric Hall highlighted contrasts in their communication and leadership styles.

Hosted by the St. Helena Rotary Club and moderated by Jeff Warren, the Sept. 27 event allowed each candidate to summarize their positions on city infrastructure, water, housing and other key issues.

Vice Mayor Dohring touted his 31 years living in the Upvalley and “deep understanding of the Napa Valley and how to get things accomplished here.” He cited accomplishments like removing the Upper York Creek Dam, passing the General Plan, creating financial policies within City Hall, reducing legal expenses, launching the upgrade of the wastewater treatment plant, and his role in negotiating the city’s lease of the Napa Valley College Upper Valley Campus.

Dohring said the city should take an “all of the above” approach to finding revenue to pay for its infrastructure improvements, including potential hotels and business taxes.

Dohring is endorsed by five St. Helena mayors: Geoff Ellsworth, Alan Galbraith, Ann Nevero, Lowell Smith and Frank Toller.

City Councilmember Hall said his experience in commercial property management would be crucial in restoring the city’s physical assets and infrastructure. He said the cost of those improvements is likely to be much greater than current estimates, and his relationships with elected officials at the regional and state levels will help St. Helena access funding for those projects.

Hall is endorsed by Treasurer Fiona Ma, state Sen. Bill Dodd, Assemblymember Cecilia Aguiar-Curry, Napa County Supervisor Diane Dillon and county Sheriff Oscar Ortiz.

Hall said he worked with Dodd to obtain state funding to improve the Rutherford Pump Station and the pipe that transports water from Napa to St. Helena.

Dohring said the credit for working with Dodd should be shared with city staff, including former City Manager Mark Prestwich, Ellsworth and Dohring himself. Hall insisted that his work with Dodd was the deciding factor.

“All due respect to prior work with (Dodd and Aguiar-Curry), the senator, the assemblymember and others have not had confidence in this city’s ability to manage its business until I’ve arrived and have been working diligently over the past two years to improve that relationship and make it more productive,” Hall said.

Dohring criticized that comment, as well as one Hall made to the St. Helena Star about the city working at 60% capacity.

“If you want to talk about staff morale, those are not the kinds of statements you make in public,” Dohring said. “We have to build them up, and we have to be careful about how we communicate in public.”

Dohring also said Hall’s direct communications with downtown landlords about filling a vacant retail space, and with a hotel developer eyeing the former City Hall site, were “troubling.”

“We have a council-city manager form of government where the city council hires the city manager to manage department heads and staff,” Dohring said. “It’s good (for councilmembers) to have ideas and direct encounters with our constituents, but I’m troubled by one councilmember going directly to either a hotel developer or a landlord and saying, ‘Here’s my plan.’ … That hasn’t been brought to the City Council.”

Hall said he was “in effect, providing free real estate services.”

“I disagree with the idea that it’s up to the council to figure out how to deal with a specific landlord,” Hall said. “The council has had years, and that landlord hasn’t been addressed. It’s because of my background and my skill set that I can do that.”

In response to a question about water, Hall said the city should continue its conservation efforts, pursue recycled water, expand its water storage, and consider tapping more local wells. He added that the city’s attorneys are already working on a possible agreement involving one family-owned well.

Dohring said the city should look at options to increase the capacity of Bell Canyon, but it should concentrate mostly on conservation and recycled water.

Both candidates favor imposing a real estate transfer tax, allowing Napa Valley Wine Train passengers to disembark for shopping and dining, creating more affordable and workforce housing, and offering more competitive salaries to city workers.

Both declined to take a position on the 87-unit Hunter housing project until it comes to the council.