St. Helena missing water conservation target

Non-residential water customers are meeting their water conservation target, but residential customers fell short of the goal by 13% in May, according to a press release issued by the city.

St. Helena remains in a Phase II water emergency requiring non-residential customers to cut their water use by 10% and limiting residential customers to 65 gallons per person per day, plus a monthly allowance of 2,500 gallons per property for outdoor use.

If St. Helena customers don't conserve enough water, the city might plunge into a Phase III water emergency, which places heavier restrictions on water consumption.

Penalties for exceeding the rations took effect June 1.

“Just as we did during the early stages of the pandemic, we need to pull together as a community to face this challenge,” Mayor Geoff Ellsworth said in the statement. “Through education, awareness and helping our neighbors, like St. Helena always does in emergencies, we will emerge from this stronger and even a more caring community.”

There is a water crisis in the United States. U.S. officials say water will become scarce west of Missouri starting in 2040. Source by: Stringr

