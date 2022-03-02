St. Helena moves toward ban on fractional ownership of housing

The city of St. Helena and Pacaso have spent the last year in court arguing over whether the city’s timeshare ban applies to the company's home co-ownership model.

Now the city is getting ready to rewrite its code to remove all doubt.

The Planning Commission voted 5-0 Tuesday in support of an ordinance that would overhaul the city’s timeshare regulations for the first time since 1982 and redefine “time-share” to explicitly ban fractional ownership plans like Pacaso’s in residential zoning districts.

Neighbors who oppose Pacaso are hailing the proposed ordinance as an important step toward preserving the integrity of residential neighborhoods, preventing the noise and parking nuisances associated with short-term stays, and protecting St. Helena’s precious housing stock.

“We are pleased to at last see our city join others fighting Pacaso, the pending lawsuit notwithstanding,” wrote St. Helena resident Susan McWilliams in a letter to the Planning Commission. “It is just unfortunate that the ordinance offers no relief to the aggrieved neighbors of existing Pacaso houses, who will continue to suffer the intrusions that living adjacent to a hotel bring.”

Connie Wilson, who has organized neighborhood protests in front of several Pacaso homes, called the proposed ordinance “thoughtful and correct.”

“This ordinance fortifies and protects our residential neighborhoods from commercial encroachment from companies such as Pacaso,” Wilson wrote.

Pacaso claims that its homes are not timeshares. The company forms a limited liability company (LLC) to take ownership of each property, and then allows up to eight parties to buy shares in the LLC.

According to Pacaso’s website, each 1/8 owner can use the property in increments of between two and 14 days, for up to 44 days per year.

Pacaso’s website currently advertises 1/8 shares in St. Helena homes on Hillview Place ($418,000), Riesling Way ($455,000) and Madrona Avenue ($614,000).

Naseem Moeel, a public affairs manager for Pacaso who lives in St. Helena, called the ordinance “an overreaction” and said the city should instead be focused on issues like water and wildfires.

Pacaso’s model is “not quite a timeshare,” Moeel told the commission.

“These are co-ownerships,” she said. “These are people who want to invest in our community. It’s not taking away housing stock either.”

People who would like to be involved in Napa Valley’s lifestyle “are now being asked to own a whole home to be involved in that community,” Moeel said.

City staff initially delayed changing the ordinance in light of the ongoing litigation, according to City Attorney Ethan Walsh. However, staff decided to move forward “due to the continued marketing of time share uses within the City,” Walsh wrote in a staff report.

The ordinance now heads to the City Council for possible adoption.

