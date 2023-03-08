A committee helping to set prices for St. Helena water over the next five years will recommend a new model that is expected to shift more of the burden to commercial customers that consume the most.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

By a 4-2 vote, the city Water and Wastewater Rate Study Advisory Committee on Tuesday endorsed a water rate model that would charge all users the same tiered rates, doing away with separate classes for homes, hotels, wineries and other businesses. The change is aimed at pushing commercial, high-volume water users into higher-priced tiers while lowering rates for many homeowners and renters.

The recommendation is scheduled to go to the City Council for approval as early as May 23, following a public notification campaign required by California’s Proposition 218 before raising certain local fees and charges.

The water rate committee has worked toward overhauling rates amid concerns from some residents that the current pricing, which began in 2016, places an unfair burden on residential customers and doesn’t sufficiently reward them for saving water, even during three years of historic drought.

Committee members have had to weigh the merits and risks of increasing the base rate to stabilize revenue against boosting usage charges to prod customers to conserve more. Some ratepayers also have criticized what they call onerous baseline fees that squash the potential rewards of using less.

“How does that encourage water conservation when you’re saving every single drop and your bill is seven times your usage?” Susan McWilliams said last month about her water bill, of which the usage fee is only one-seventh of the total.

St. Helena faces hard decisions on water rates The committee helping to set St. Helena’s water rates for the next five years is facing hard decisions as it gets closer to recommending a rate structure to the City Council.

During 2 ½ hours of debate at their Tuesday meeting, a majority of committee members chose a one-class pricing model over two alternatives. One proposal would expand the price tiers to let residential customers use more water without crossing into a more expensive level, while another would sought to adjust the ratio between base fees and the charges based on water-use levels.

Instead of charging customers by their type of property –residential, commercial or industrial – the new plan would assign them into three tiers based on their water consumption.

St. Helena would charge the lowest fees to those in the first tier who go through less than 11 gallons per capita per day. Customers using 11 to 15 GPCD would pay a higher rate, and the city would charge the highest price to those above 15 GPCD.

Under the new rate chart, customers using less than 1,100 cubic feet of water would see their bimonthly bill fall from $6.87 to $6.01 per 100 cubic feet, according to a city staff report. However, those consuming up to 1,500 cubic feet would see an increase from $7.63 to $11.80 bimonthly, and customers using even more would pay $12.97 per 100 cubic feet, up from $7.63.

(According to city staff, the tiers also are based on the city’s own water costs for drawing on its three sources – cheapest for water from the Bell Canyon reservoir, costlier for groundwater from Stonebridge Wells, and most expensive when bought from the city of Napa to make up local shortfalls.)

Tying water rates closer to usage level will create a motive to conserve that has so far been lacking, committee member Mark Smithers said in support of the new plan.

“For 50% of our water use, there’s absolutely no promotion of conservation,” he said. “When you need them to conserve water, there’s no incentive.”

However, the committee’s chair Mario Trinchero dissented, describing a plan to charge based mainly on consumption as akin to “residents declaring a proxy war on businesses through their water rates.”

Putting the bulk of responsibility for conservation on wineries and other large-scale water users, he predicted, could backfire over time and lose St. Helena money in the long run. For example, a large winery moving quickly to recycle more of its water could eventually scale back its purchases as to lower city revenue by as much as $100,000 annually, said Trinchero, who cast one of the two dissenting votes Tuesday.

Smithers disagreed, saying such cutbacks would take several years to put in place and pose no immediate threat to water revenues for the city. If consumption does eventually go down thus, he added, “well, that’s great, because it frees up water for housing.”

Shifting some of the fee burden off residential water users also will be crucial for lower-income St. Helenans, added committee member Arlene Corsetti, who said such burdens often get lost in the city’s reputation as a tourist haven.

“We have some people in St. Helena who cannot afford higher rates … and that gets overshadowed by the fact that we have incredible wealth,” said Corsetti, who earlier criticized another proposal as “incredibly punitive” for putting some residents into its highest-priced tier even when staying within reduced limits in a water emergency.

Photos: Scenes from snow-covered California