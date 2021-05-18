St. Helena mulls pedestrian access to Money Way

Money Way is a valuable corridor for downtown businesses, but what about pedestrians?

The Active Transportation and Sustainability Committee walked Money Way on May 12 and talked to commercial property owners about the pros and cons of making the alley-like street more pedestrian-friendly.

The city won a grant from the Upper Valley Waste Management Agency to consolidate the more than 100 trash bins that line Money Way into a few enclosed spaces.

Beautifying Money Way could become the first phase in a longer-term plan to limit vehicular traffic during certain hours so that pedestrians can access businesses through their back doors and enjoy outdoor dining away from the hustle and bustle of Main Street.

However, landlords and business owners rely on Money Way for deliveries and tenant parking.

“I’m concerned about some businesses going under if they can’t get deliveries,” said Annette Smith, whose family owns buildings on Main Street and Oak Avenue.