St. Helena mulls pedestrian access to Money Way

Money Way is a valuable corridor for downtown businesses, but what about pedestrians?
The Active Transportation and Sustainability Committee walked Money Way on May 12 and talked to commercial property owners about the pros and cons of making the alley-like street more pedestrian-friendly.
The city won a grant from the Upper Valley Waste Management Agency to consolidate the more than 100 trash bins that line Money Way into a few enclosed spaces.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $5 for your first 5 months!
Beautifying Money Way could become the first phase in a longer-term plan to limit vehicular traffic during certain hours so that pedestrians can access businesses through their back doors and enjoy outdoor dining away from the hustle and bustle of Main Street.
However, landlords and business owners rely on Money Way for deliveries and tenant parking.
“I’m concerned about some businesses going under if they can’t get deliveries,” said Annette Smith, whose family owns buildings on Main Street and Oak Avenue.
She said she supports the idea of giving people more places to socialize, but not in a way that would harm businesses. She suggested alternatives like Lyman Park, the area behind the library, or even the city parking lot between Money Way and Oak Avenue — although she’d prefer not to lose any parking spaces.
Offering backdoor access to stores and restaurants also raises questions about potential theft and health and safety code violations.
Glenn Smith, vice chair of the Active Transportation and Sustainability Committee, noted that Gillwoods and Ana’s already offer service along Money Way.
“Soon we’ll be ripping up the Main Street sidewalks, and it would be nice to give people an alternative,” Smith said, alluding to the downtown sidewalk project scheduled for 2022.
The idea of activating Money Way for pedestrians is not new. A rendering from a 1966 study shows cars and pedestrians peacefully coexisting along an enhanced Money Way, with not a trash bin in sight.
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Soil contamination from a dry cleaners that once operated next door is being cleaned up.
The lawsuit is in response to the officer-involved shooting of Juan Garcia after a traffic stop last October in south Napa.
Fractional ownership is not new to Napa County, officials say. Pacaso's CEO says the company "is listening" to the concerns of neighbors.
A resolution honoring essential workers was passed after a raise for chain grocery workers failed to reach a council vote.
The Napa County's lawsuit asserts that the A-frame home on Mount Veeder Road is being rented for $975 a night.
BottleRock Napa Valley will return on Labor Day weekend with headline artists Guns N’ Roses, Stevie Nicks, Foo Fighters, Miley Cyrus, Megan Th…
An American Canyon resident convicted on multiple domestic violence counts has been sentenced to 22 years and four months in state prison.
A new report says some clinic workers felt pressured to give Supervisor Belia Ramos a COVID-19 vaccination in January because of Ramos' presen…
Napa city officials have given their blessing to a business that will be devoted to body art and fine art at opposite ends of the same building.
A big construction project is meant to solve Jameson Canyon traffic tie-ups where Highway 12 meets Interstate 80 in Solano County.
You can reach Jesse Duarte at 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.