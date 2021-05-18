 Skip to main content
St. Helena mulls pedestrian access to Money Way

Money Way

Members of the Active Transportation and Sustainability talk to downtown landlords on May 12 about the pros and cons of limiting vehicular traffic and making Money Way more accessible to pedestrians. A grant will consolidate garbage cans like the ones in the foreground into a few centralized locations, but further enhancing Money Way remains a long-term prospect.

 Jesse Duarte, Star

Money Way is a valuable corridor for downtown businesses, but what about pedestrians?

The Active Transportation and Sustainability Committee walked Money Way on May 12 and talked to commercial property owners about the pros and cons of making the alley-like street more pedestrian-friendly.

The city won a grant from the Upper Valley Waste Management Agency to consolidate the more than 100 trash bins that line Money Way into a few enclosed spaces.

Beautifying Money Way could become the first phase in a longer-term plan to limit vehicular traffic during certain hours so that pedestrians can access businesses through their back doors and enjoy outdoor dining away from the hustle and bustle of Main Street.

However, landlords and business owners rely on Money Way for deliveries and tenant parking.

“I’m concerned about some businesses going under if they can’t get deliveries,” said Annette Smith, whose family owns buildings on Main Street and Oak Avenue.

She said she supports the idea of giving people more places to socialize, but not in a way that would harm businesses. She suggested alternatives like Lyman Park, the area behind the library, or even the city parking lot between Money Way and Oak Avenue — although she’d prefer not to lose any parking spaces.

Offering backdoor access to stores and restaurants also raises questions about potential theft and health and safety code violations.

Glenn Smith, vice chair of the Active Transportation and Sustainability Committee, noted that Gillwoods and Ana’s already offer service along Money Way.

“Soon we’ll be ripping up the Main Street sidewalks, and it would be nice to give people an alternative,” Smith said, alluding to the downtown sidewalk project scheduled for 2022.

The idea of activating Money Way for pedestrians is not new. A rendering from a 1966 study shows cars and pedestrians peacefully coexisting along an enhanced Money Way, with not a trash bin in sight.

You can reach Jesse Duarte at 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.

