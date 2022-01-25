St. Helena mulls potential housing sites

St. Helena held a virtual community forum Thursday to gather input on the potential housing sites, in the face of a daunting state mandate and a proliferation of second homes.

The city has compiled a preliminary list of sites that could accommodate the 254 units contained in the city's latest Regional Housing Needs Allocation (RHNA).

The map includes:

- 1447/1515 Spring St. (38 units)

- The Phelps property south of the future Farmstead hotel (36 units)

- The old City Hall property at Main and Pine streets (31 units)

- The temporary City Hall on Railroad Avenue (30 units)

- 821 Pope St. (20 units)

- The old A&J Vineyard Supply yard at 900 Crane Ave. (12 units)

- The empty lot at the corner of Main and Charter Oak (5 units)

- 1998 Spring St. (17 units);

- And the vacant lot on Pope Street next to Silverado Orchards (15 units).

The unapproved 87-unit Hunter Project, scheduled for public hearings in the next few months, is listed as a “pending project,” so those units are counted toward St. Helena’s RHNA target.

In order to meet the RHNA target for low-income units, the city would have to include one of these four optional sites:

- 709/741 McCorkle Ave. (28 units)

- The vacant lot on College Avenue in front of the St. Helena Montessori School (24 units)

- The vineyard on Spring Street between Hudson and Valley View (22-71 units)

- 1817 Spring St. (8-24 units)

The map will be a key component of St. Helena's next Housing Element, which assesses housing needs and outlines how the city is going to meet its goals.

A few members of the public questioned whether the owners of the listed properties are interested in developing them, including the vineyard on Spring Street.

Rick Crebs is a member of the nonprofit St. Helena Housing Coalition, which is trying to create workforce housing for workers in the “missing middle” making between $50,000 and $120,000 a year. He said his group has been turned down by many of the owners whose properties are on the city’s list.

“Your goals, while laudable, are not realistic,” Crebs said.

Nancy Dervin was also skeptical.

“I thought that we were doing this because we’re in dire need of housing in St. Helena,” she said. “It kind of feels like we’re really doing it so we don’t get in big trouble with the state.”

Members of the public also questioned the inclusion of accessory dwelling units (ADUs) in the city’s housing strategy, since many of them are never rented out.

The city’s Adams Street property is not on the list of potential housing sites. City planner Aaron Hecock said it will ultimately be up to the council on whether to add the “politically divisive” site.

Twenty-nine members of the public participated in Thursday’s Zoom meeting. Comments may be submitted at sthelenahousing.com.

The site list is scheduled to go before the Planning Commission and City Council at a joint meeting on Feb. 22. A first draft of the Housing Element will be released between May and July, and a final draft should be submitted to the state late this year.

You can reach Jesse Duarte at 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.

