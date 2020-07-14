St. Helena mulls timeshare policies

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A real estate listing offering partial ownership of a house on Valley View Street is causing the City Council to rethink city policies concerning timeshares.

Timeshares are specifically prohibited by the city’s Municipal Code, but partial ownership is not.

The difference is that timeshares involve owners purchasing an allotted amount of time to use the property. All timeshares are partial ownerships, but not all partial ownerships are timeshares.

“What concerns me about this – and what the neighbors raised – was instead of having one family living next door to you, you have maybe six,” Councilmember Mary Koberstein said at Tuesday’s meeting.

Mayor Geoff Ellsworth said he was concerned about “the commercialization of our residential neighborhoods,” but he acknowledged that regulating partial ownership is legally challenging.

Promotional materials for the Valley View home offer an “innovative joint second home ownership model” with up to eight owners, each buying a 12.5% share in the house for $233,730.

After exchanging letters with a representative of Niner Homes, which manages the partial ownership arrangement, the city took no legal action.