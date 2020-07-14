St. Helena mulls timeshare policies

A real estate listing offering partial ownership of a house on Valley View Street is causing the City Council to rethink city policies concerning timeshares.
Timeshares are specifically prohibited by the city’s Municipal Code, but partial ownership is not.
The difference is that timeshares involve owners purchasing an allotted amount of time to use the property. All timeshares are partial ownerships, but not all partial ownerships are timeshares.
“What concerns me about this – and what the neighbors raised – was instead of having one family living next door to you, you have maybe six,” Councilmember Mary Koberstein said at Tuesday’s meeting.
Mayor Geoff Ellsworth said he was concerned about “the commercialization of our residential neighborhoods,” but he acknowledged that regulating partial ownership is legally challenging.
Promotional materials for the Valley View home offer an “innovative joint second home ownership model” with up to eight owners, each buying a 12.5% share in the house for $233,730.
After exchanging letters with a representative of Niner Homes, which manages the partial ownership arrangement, the city took no legal action.
However, one of the city’s letters claimed that the Valley View house had been rented out on a short-term basis without a short-term rental permit. The representative of Niner Homes said that under the new ownership model, the home would be occupied exclusively by the owners and would “no longer” be available for short-term rentals.
Changing the city’s zoning codes to regulate fractional or partial ownership would be difficult because regulations must focus on the use of the land, not the owner’s identity or where they permanently reside, City Attorney Kara Ueda told the council. The city already has ordinances dealing with specific impacts like noise and parking.
There are also practical problems, since the city wouldn’t necessarily know when a house has been converted to partial ownership. The same problem applies to enforcing the existing ban on timeshares.
Councilmember David Knudsen said fractional ownership circumvents the intent of the timeshare ban.
“This is a bomb,” Knudsen said. “If we don’t take drastic action, it’s going to happen across the city because it’s clearly more advantageous for aggressive property owners to fractionalize their home to allow more intensive use. And that’s not what our town signed up for as a residential community.”
Councilmember Anna Chouteau said that given the legal challenges, she would rather regulate the specific impacts of partial ownership. Vice Mayor Paul Dohring agreed.
“We don’t want to go down a path where we’re going to get sued,” he said. “We need to focus on issues like noise and nuisance.”
Dohring also suggested that state legislators should look into the matter. “It’s a huge issue that’s really going to dramatically change neighborhoods,” he said.
City staff will investigate the matter further before reporting back to the council.
