St. Helena, Napa County ban heavy trucks on Pratt Avenue Bridge

The Napa County Board of Supervisors and the St. Helena City Council are banning commercial vehicles over five tons from using the Pratt Avenue Bridge.

Supervisors adopted a resolution Feb. 11 and the council followed suit by introducing an ordinance on Tuesday prohibiting large trucks from using the 19-foot-wide bridge.

Built in 1921, the bridge is not designed for oversized vehicle traffic. Large trucks can’t cross the bridge without driving over the center line and creating a hazard for oncoming traffic.

The city will buy signs and flashing beacons warning drivers on Silverado Trail of the upcoming intersection with Pratt. The county will install and maintain those signs and beacons.

The new ordinance will not prohibit left turns on or off the bridge.

