St. Helena, Napa Valley College release public records on lease talks

The city of St. Helena and Napa Valley College have each responded to the Star’s request for public records involving a potential lease of the college’s Upper Valley Campus.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The city and the college issued a joint statement in January announcing that preliminary talks about the city leasing part of the campus for a City Hall would not be moving forward because the two sides failed to agree on terms.

The Star requested emails and text messages related to the talks. The city and the college issued separate responses containing dozens of emails and text logs. The college released its records on Feb. 21. The city released its records on March 6.

Look for full coverage of the records in a future edition of the Star.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0