The City of St. Helena and Napa Valley College are still working on their responses to a Public Records Act request filed by the St. Helena Star for records involving a potential lease of the Upper Valley Campus.
The Star asked the city for emails, text messages and other written communications between college President Ron Kraft and St. Helena City Manager Mark Prestwich or any member of the St. Helena City Council regarding a potential lease or sale of the St. Helena campus.
The Star asked the college for emails to and from Kraft regarding a potential lease or sale of the campus.
The Star filed both requests on Jan. 17. In late January, both agencies said they would need another two weeks to produce the records. Both agencies have since extended the deadline again, which is allowed by state law.
The college expects to produce the records by Feb. 24. The city expects to respond fully by March 16.
Both requests cover the period between Dec. 19, the day after a malfunctioning heater damaged City Hall, and Jan. 15, when the city and college issued a joint press release announcing they couldn’t agree on lease terms.
Look for more news about the requested records in a future edition of the Star.