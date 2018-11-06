St. Helena resident Anthony Micheli posted a sign reading "Truckers NO through traffic to Beringer Winery here!" outside his Crinella Drive home last week. He and other neighbors have complained about noisy trucks using Crinella Drive and Park Street to access Beringer's production facility on Pratt Avenue, instead of using Pratt as required by the city's truck ordinance. Beringer has strict policies requiring all winery traffic to use Pratt, said Debra Dommen, vice president of government and industry affairs for Beringer's parent company Treasury Wine Estates. "We provide this information to all of our growers and have directions posted on our scale where all drivers can see it," she said. "We will continue to ensure this is enforced with our teams, external vendors and our growers. We will also have conversations to see if there is anything we can do to improve compliance with external vendors and growers."
Breaking
promotion
The Napa Valley Register welcomes your photographic contributions to the Faces and Places gallery, which runs every Sunday.