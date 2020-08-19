St. Helena: No immediate fire threat to city as of Wednesday afternoon

The City of St. Helena continues to monitor the nearby Hennessey Fire and LNU Lightning Complex Fires. While there is not a present threat to properties in St. Helena, winds are forecast to increase Wednesday afternoon, expanding the reach of the fires.
According to a press release from the city, the fire most concerning to St. Helena is in the vicinity of the Aetna Springs/Pope Valley area to the northeast of St. Helena.
Winds are reportedly blowing the fire east. As a precaution against winds shifting to the west this afternoon, evacuation warnings have been issued for Ink Grade from Pope Valley Road to White Cottage Road, and Howell Mountain Road from Pope Valley Road to White Cottage Road.
All residents are encouraged to pack a “ready-to-go bag” with all essential papers and medicines and to be prepared to leave if asked.
Due to increasingly poor air quality, residents are advised to:
• Limit outdoor activities to avoid unnecessary exposure
• Set air conditioning units and car vent systems to recirculate to prevent outside air from moving inside
• Reduce exposure to smoky air by remaining indoors with windows and doors closed, if possible
Further updates will be made through the City website (cityofsthelena.org), e-news (subscribe on the City website), City social media platforms, and Nixle (our local community alert and advisory system). To join Nixle, text your zip code to 888777. To receive messages in Spanish, Text ESP to 888-777. Fire maps and information are displayed in front of the St. Helena Police Department located at 1480 Main Street and updated daily.
