St. Helena: No immediate fire threat to city as of Wednesday afternoon

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The City of St. Helena continues to monitor the nearby Hennessey Fire and LNU Lightning Complex Fires. While there is not a present threat to properties in St. Helena, winds are forecast to increase Wednesday afternoon, expanding the reach of the fires.

According to a press release from the city, the fire most concerning to St. Helena is in the vicinity of the Aetna Springs/Pope Valley area to the northeast of St. Helena.

Winds are reportedly blowing the fire east. As a precaution against winds shifting to the west this afternoon, evacuation warnings have been issued for Ink Grade from Pope Valley Road to White Cottage Road, and Howell Mountain Road from Pope Valley Road to White Cottage Road.

All residents are encouraged to pack a “ready-to-go bag” with all essential papers and medicines and to be prepared to leave if asked.

Due to increasingly poor air quality, residents are advised to:

• Limit outdoor activities to avoid unnecessary exposure

• Set air conditioning units and car vent systems to recirculate to prevent outside air from moving inside

• Reduce exposure to smoky air by remaining indoors with windows and doors closed, if possible