St. Helena Odd Fellows to give away emergency preparation kits

The St. Helena Odd Fellows will be handing out free emergency preparation kits at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25, at the Odd Fellows Hall, 1352 Main St.

The kits will consist of a large bin containing leather gloves, flashlight, N95 masks, trash bags, shovel, rake, hand sanitizer, and a list of other recommended items.

The service club will also be handing out sifters and five-gallon buckets so that people who lost their homes in the recent fires may search their property for jewelry and other small metal items.

Supplies are limited. The kits are free, but optional donations will go to the Odd Fellows Disaster/Emergency Relief Fund.

