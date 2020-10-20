 Skip to main content
St. Helena Odd Fellows to give away emergency preparation kits

Odd Fellows

Members of St. Helena Odd Fellows Lodge #167 volunteered in March to distribute food at the St. Helena Community Food Pantry so that the senior citizens who run the pantry can stay at home. Practicing their social distancing are, from left, JD Kammes, Tom Dixon, Ahren Trumble, Tony Montelli, Jason Kelperis and Tom Brown.

 Jesse Duarte, Star

The St. Helena Odd Fellows will be handing out free emergency preparation kits at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25, at the Odd Fellows Hall, 1352 Main St.

The kits will consist of a large bin containing leather gloves, flashlight, N95 masks, trash bags, shovel, rake, hand sanitizer, and a list of other recommended items.

The service club will also be handing out sifters and five-gallon buckets so that people who lost their homes in the recent fires may search their property for jewelry and other small metal items.

Supplies are limited. The kits are free, but optional donations will go to the Odd Fellows Disaster/Emergency Relief Fund.

