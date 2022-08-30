St. Helena offers cooling center at Carnegie Building Sept. 3-6

The city of St. Helena will offer a cooling center from noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, through Tuesday, Sept. 6, at the Carnegie Building, 1360 Oak Ave.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
Anyone who cannot safely stay cool at home can seek temporary relief at the air-conditioned Carnegie Building. With temperatures forecasted from the high 90s up to 110 degrees, the National Weather Service has announced an excessive heat watch from 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, through 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6.
Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, check up on relatives and neighbors, and be on the lookout for heat-related illnesses.
Watch Now: Squirrels are 'splooting' to beat the heat, and more of today's top videos
Don't be alarmed if you see a squirrel 'splooting' as the temperature remains hot, 'hunger stones' are being found as European rivers dry up, and more of today's top videos.
With high summer temperatures taking their toll, squirrels have been seen "splooting" in order to keep cool.
The stones warn of famine that follows years of drought.
NASA is preparing to send astronauts back to the Moon as part of the Artemis program, with the goal of eventually sending humans to Mars in th…
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on August 15 that Berlin would not back several fellow European countries that have called for an EU-wide m…
A large waterspout loomed off the coast of Destin, Florida, in the morning hours of Aug. 16.
This adorable video shows a family of elephants splashing in the water taking advantage of the last of the summer sun. Buzz60’s Johana Restrep…
Experts are concerned tensions are mounting between the United States and China after U.S. officials visited the island of Taiwan, which China…
Many Afghans who've relocated to the US are struggling to bring their families.