St. Helena offers forgiveness-for-compliance program for $2.9 million in water ration penalties

St. Helena water customers who exceeded their water rations in June will have one chance at redemption after racking up $2.9 million in penalties.
Thirty-seven percent of city water customers (900 accounts) exceeded their rations in June, the first month in which penalties took effect amidst a Phase II water emergency caused by a severe drought.
The penalties range from small to staggering, with 290 penalties exceeding $10,000 and two exceeding $100,000.
The City Council agreed Tuesday that those customers will have to pay 25% of their penalty immediately. The other 75% will be suspended. If a customer stays within their water allotments in August, September, October and November, the entire penalty will be forgiven, with the initial 25% payment returned as a credit or a rebate.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 3 months!
Customers who exceed the ration in just one of those months will have to pay the entire June penalty.
The June water bills will be mailed on Monday. A similar forgiveness program will be built into the July bills. Customers will have to pay 50% of their penalty up front, with the other 50% suspended pending conservation efforts in August through November.
“Forgiveness only comes with compliance,” said Mayor Geoff Ellsworth, who called the forgiveness program “a graduated approach” that will encourage a culture of conservation.
“This is a situation every bit as serious as a pandemic,” Ellsworth said. “We all have to work together.”
Penalties range from $10 to $250 per hundred cubic feet, depending on how much a customer exceeds their ration.
Of the 900 accounts that exceeded their rations, 337 faced penalties of $100 or less. However, 290 customers incurred more than $10,000 in penalties. Just two customers racked up a combined $421,023 in penalties.
Water leaks account for 136 of the customers who exceeded their rations and more than $1 million in penalties. The city’s Water Advisory Board could reduce some of those leak-related penalties on a case-by-case basis.
Rations for residential customers are 65 gallons per person per day, plus 2,500 gallons per month for outdoor irrigation. Non-residential customers must reduce their consumption by 10% compared with their average water use for the same month during the three preceding non-drought years.
Thirty-seven percent of residential customers exceeded their rations, compared with 35% of non-residential customers.
Overall, water customers used 17% less water than they did last June.
“Current modeling forecasts the City is not likely to enter a Phase III water emergency before the end of the calendar year if conservation efforts are sustained or improved,” according to a staff report.
“However, if conservation efforts decline or the City experiences very low rainfall during the next rainy season, the City may enter a Phase III water emergency which will significantly increase conservation requirements that could last all the way through next summer, and possibly beyond.”
After the scale of the penalties became clear last Thursday based on meter readings, city staff worked with an ad hoc council committee made up of Mayor Geoff Ellsworth and Councilmember Lester Hardy to work out a compromise that would give water customers a chance to avoid penalties if they start conserving.
Vice Mayor Paul Dohring endorsed that plan at Tuesday’s special meeting. At his request, the council also told staff to investigate how to reward customers who’ve been diligent about conservation, consider adjusting allotments for non-residential customers to make the rations more equitable across customer classes, and ensure the Water Advisory Board uses objective criteria in determining leak adjustments.
Councilmembers Anna Chouteau and Eric Hall recused themselves from the discussion because of financial ties to commercial water customers. Chouteau’s husband works for Hall Wines south of St. Helena, and Hall’s wife’s family operates Pestoni Family Estate Winery in Rutherford.
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 3 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
City officials say Chick-fil-A has been dropped as a tenant in a proposed Napa shopping center; opponents cheer abrupt move.
Homeowners at Calistoga Ranch resort have filed a lawsuit against Auberge Resorts for failing to provide adequate coverage for losses sustaine…
Napa's point person on homeless services encourages fresh thinking on regulating encampments, and smoothing the path back to housing.
Napa Police and planning officials say city code regulates signs on private property for size and safety, but not for content due to free-spee…
When life handed him an endless stream of setbacks and obstacles, Michael Byrnes decided to take matters in his own hands, completing his drea…
Nine months ago Crystal Ellis of Napa was homeless and pregnant, living in a tent by the Napa River. Now, everything has changed.
Napa County’s efforts to buy Skyline Wilderness Park land from California to ensure the park’s future are off to a slow start, with the price …
Napa firefighter finds new use for old fire hoses. He's turning them into art, and with a patriotic theme.
What killed Cookie and Penny, the Great Danes? A Napa family wants to find out.
40 years ago, Napan Bob Swan painted fantastical murals hidden inside Napa State Hospital. Get a rare look inside.
You can reach Jesse Duarte at 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.