St. Helena offers forgiveness program for $2.9 million in water ration penalties

“This is a situation every bit as serious as a pandemic,” Ellsworth said. “We all have to work together.”

Penalties range from $10 to $250 per hundred cubic feet, depending on how much a customer exceeds their ration.

Of the 900 accounts that exceeded their rations, 337 faced penalties of $100 or less. However, 290 customers incurred more than $10,000 in penalties. Just two customers racked up a combined $421,023 in penalties.

Water leaks account for 136 of the customers who exceeded their rations and more than $1 million in penalties. The city’s Water Advisory Board could reduce some of those leak-related penalties on a case-by-case basis.

Rations for residential customers are 65 gallons per person per day, plus 2,500 gallons per month for outdoor irrigation. Non-residential customers must reduce their consumption by 10% compared with their average water use for the same month during the three preceding non-drought years.

Thirty-seven percent of residential customers exceeded their rations, compared with 35% of non-residential customers.

Overall, water customers used 17% less water than they did last June.