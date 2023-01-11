 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
St. Helena offers rebates for electric leaf blowers

Calistoga electric leaf blower

A Calistoga Joint Unified School District worker uses a battery-powered electric leaf blower in a 2021 file photo.

 Weekly Calistogan file photo

The St. Helena City Council on Tuesday authorized a rebate program to help people and businesses buy electric leaf blowers that comply with the city’s new ban on gasoline-powered leaf blowers.

St. Helena residents can get $150 rebates, and businesses that operate in St. Helena can get rebates of $250 to $350.

The offer applies to electric leaf blowers purchased after Nov. 1, 2022. Rebates will be administered on a first-come, first-served basis.

The ordinance took effect Jan. 1, but the council has directed staff not to enforce it until April 1 to give staff time to develop the rebate program and conduct public outreach.

In the meantime, city staff plans to contact hotels, homeowners’ associations and landscapers to notify them of the new regulations and the rebate program.

The city will also issue a press release, include information in utility bills, and reach out to community groups and individuals who’ve expressed interest in electric leaf blowers.

Applications will be posted on the city's informational website at cityofsthelena.org/administration/page/leaf-blower-rebate-program.

See a demonstration of Calistoga School District's new battery-powered leaf blower.

You can reach Jesse Duarte at (707) 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.

St. Helena Editor

Jesse has been a reporter for the St. Helena Star since 2006. He became editor in 2021.

