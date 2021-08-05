 Skip to main content
St. Helena offers virtual community workshop on water conservation

The City of St. Helena will hold a community workshop on water conservation at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, via Zoom.

Get tips on water conservation, learn about St. Helena's penalty forgiveness program, and learn how to track your water use.

One attended will randomly be chosen to receive a free Flume 2 Smart Home WiFi Water Monitor and Leak Detector.

Join the Zoom meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/ j/83691135031? pwd=VmZVSGxBZWZqeWx0a1ZjSzBO dVA1QT09.

The meeting ID is 836 9113 5031. The passcode is 117755. You can also call 1-669-900-6833.

