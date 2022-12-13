 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
St. Helena officials still urging water conservation

A series of storms doesn’t signal a return to the halcyon days of 10-minute showers, according to St. Helena officials who are still urging water customers to conserve amid a continuing Phase 1 water emergency.

“I would suggest that conservation continue throughout the winter as we are very early in the rainy season,” city Public Works Director Joe Leach said.

According to a rain gauge near the Pope Street Bridge, St. Helena has received 5.76 inches in December, which is below the historical average of 6.95 inches. The wettest day was Saturday, at 1.69 inches.

The 10-day forecast shows a chance of showers next Monday, but nothing like the drenching the Napa Valley has enjoyed over the last two weeks.

As of Tuesday, Bell Canyon Reservoir was at 71% of capacity, which is slightly lower than it was at this time last year. Leach said there could be a “nominal” increase in the level of the reservoir due to runoff in the coming days.

Leaving the faucet running while brushing your teeth can let around 4 to 8 gallons of water run down the sink every day. Remember to turn it off when brushing your teeth and while washing your hands. Buy a reusable water bottle and start bringing water with you, rather than buying single-use plastic water bottles. Using a low-flow showerhead instead of a normal one can save enough water in a year to fill a 15-foot aboveground pool. Try to buy products made from 100% recycled paper, as a lot less water is used when they’re being manufactured. Water the lawn in the morning or evening to prevent the water from evaporating before it gets to the grass and to save water. Eating just one vegetarian or vegan meal a week can save over 3,000 gallons of water

You can reach Jesse Duarte at (707) 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.

St. Helena Editor

Jesse has been a reporter for the St. Helena Star since 2006. He became editor in 2021.

