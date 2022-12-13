St. Helena officials still urging water conservation

A series of storms doesn’t signal a return to the halcyon days of 10-minute showers, according to St. Helena officials who are still urging water customers to conserve amid a continuing Phase 1 water emergency.

“I would suggest that conservation continue throughout the winter as we are very early in the rainy season,” city Public Works Director Joe Leach said.

According to a rain gauge near the Pope Street Bridge, St. Helena has received 5.76 inches in December, which is below the historical average of 6.95 inches. The wettest day was Saturday, at 1.69 inches.

The 10-day forecast shows a chance of showers next Monday, but nothing like the drenching the Napa Valley has enjoyed over the last two weeks.

As of Tuesday, Bell Canyon Reservoir was at 71% of capacity, which is slightly lower than it was at this time last year. Leach said there could be a “nominal” increase in the level of the reservoir due to runoff in the coming days.

