St. Helena officials warn of 'urgent' need to curtail water use after pump failure

St. Helenans were notified Thursday of an "urgent need to curtail water use" after the failure of one of the city's two groundwater wells.

A pump and motor for one of the Stonebridge wells near the Pope Street bridge failed on Wednesday, according to a news release issued Thursday afternoon.

“Our water system continues to pose challenges," Public Works Director Joe Leach said. "With significant deferred maintenance, we experienced a pump failure at one of our two Stonebridge wells, and are currently operating at significantly reduced capacity. Increased water conservation for the next two weeks will help us navigate this challenge."

A contractor was mobilized Thursday morning to remove the failed submersible pump, and the new equipment is expected to be in place within two weeks "barring any unforeseen issues that come out of the inspection/installation process," Leach said.

He said Public Works staff and consultants are working extended hours "to assure an adequate water supply."

After being briefed on the situation, Mayor Geoff Ellsworth said, "We now need the assistance from the St. Helena community to curtail the demand on our water system."

Groundwater from the Stonebridge wells accounted for 26% of St. Helena's potable water in August, according to the city's most recent water report. The other sources are Bell Canyon Reservoir (44%) and water purchased from the city of Napa (30%).

The pump failure is the latest in a string of mishaps that have highlighted the vulnerability of St. Helena's aging water system. Equipment problems have periodically taken the Rutherford pump station offline, periodically preventing St. Helena from receiving water from the city of Napa. 

St. Helena's long-neglected infrastructure — including water, sewer and storm drains — has been the focus of the current City Council campaign.

St. Helena voters in June passed a $19 million general obligation bond to pay for the most urgent projects, but the total cost of repairs has been estimated at more than $150 million over the next 30 years.

St. Helena Editor

Jesse has been a reporter for the St. Helena Star since 2006. He became editor in 2021.

