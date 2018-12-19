A new wine bar is coming to downtown St. Helena.
The 30-seat wine bar, with accessory office space, will be in a two-story, 1,426-square-foot space at 1299A Main Street, adjacent to Money Way and with access off Telegraph Alley.
The space was most recently a retail store with accessory office space, but it previously served as a wine tasting room.
Unlike tasting rooms, which typically cater to individual wineries, the new wine bar would allow customers to taste a variety of local and international wines side by side, real estate agent Scott Anderson told the Planning Commission on Tuesday. Anderson represents the property owner, W&W Four Seas (Ltd.) Partnership.
“People could come in and pay for small samplings of a variety of wines rather than feeling like they have to buy a whole glass at a premium price,” Anderson said. “We’re trying to educate the wine consumer.”
The business would also pair wine with food from local vendors to show customers how food can enhance the taste of wine, Anderson said.
A use permit approved by the Planning Commission on Tuesday allows the wine bar to operate between 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. seven days a week, with one special event per month.
Anderson said the 11 p.m. closing time would allow the business to operate as a wine bar during the day while holding monthly events accommodating custom-crush wineries that don’t have their own space for special events.
The commission approved the project 5-0.