St. Helenans looking to make home improvements to save energy or water can take advantage of temporary 75% fee discounts the city will begin offering next month.

The six-month program starts April 1 and slashes the cost of permits to install more efficient water heaters, climate control systems, windows and doors, as well as gray-water systems and electric vehicle chargers, to one-quarter St. Helena’s normal fees. All discounts expire Sept. 30.

The discounts are meant to promote technologies that reduce greenhouse-gas emissions and conserve water during drought conditions, according to city staff.

The following discounts will be available from April through September:

Water heater and heat pump replacement

Residential: $18 (down from $75)

Commercial: $43 ($175)

Heating, ventilation and air conditioning replacement

Residential: $31 ($125)

Commercial: $56 ($225)

Window and door replacement

Residential: $111 ($444)

Gray water systems

Residential: $241 ($965)

EV charging stations

Residential: $52 ($208)

Solar power panels

Residential, fewer than 15 kilovolts: $109 ($436)

Residential, more than 15 kilovolts: $125 ($500)

Commercial, up to 50 kilovolts: $250 ($1,000)

For more information, contact the St. Helena Building Department at 707-967-2779 or building@cityofsthelena.org, or visit cityofsthelena.org.

