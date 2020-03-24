St. Helena piano bar entertains virtual crowd during COVID-19 shutdown

I walked into Mike Greensill’s house in Vineyard Valley and the bartender asked if I wanted a Negroni, an Italian cocktail. “Straight or on the rocks?” he asked.

“On the rocks.”

“Good man,” said the bartender, who was Tom Fuller. The others in Greensill’s living room, attending the virtual cocktail party and piano bar, were sipping their Negronis, some with ice, some without.

Greensill was seated at the piano and Napa Valley vocalist Kellie Fuller was at the microphone. She was dressed in a beautiful black dress with a red rose, and she wore a string of pearls around her neck. Greensill was in a black, short sleeve shirt. Seated, you couldn’t tell he wasn’t wearing any pants, just boxer shorts. Fuller, too, was dressed for the camera … she was wearing blue socks and was glad she didn’t have to wear high heels.

Two cameras were around the neck of AP photographer Eric Risberg, who was both taking photos and sipping his cocktail, which is one part each of Gordon’s gin, vermouth rosso and Campari, with an orange peel as a garish. Tom Fuller was also in charge of the Smartphone and starting the video when Greensill and Fuller started the impromptu concert. There were five of us in the room.

‘Cheers, everyone’