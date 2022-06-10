St. Helena picks Anil Comelo as next city manager

The City Council has selected Anil Comelo as St. Helena's next city manager.

The council is scheduled on Tuesday to approve a three-year contract with Comelo, who's currently deputy city manager in Richmond, California. Comelo would start work on July 26.

“I am thrilled to be joining the St. Helena team and am looking forward to methodically tackling long-range projects, and ensuring progress on Council priorities, while working to preserve the lifestyle enjoyed by residents,” Comelo said in a press release issued Thursday by the city of St. Helena.

The press release calls Comelo "a seasoned veteran in Bay Area municipal services, with significant hands-on experience in budgeting and financial management, organizational development and strategic planning."

"He also brings a strong foundation in Human Resources management and community engagement and communications," according to the press release. "Over the course of his 25 year career in public service, Comelo has worked with agencies including the Cities of Beverly Hills, Oakland and San Rafael."

Comelo will replace Mark Prestwich, who resigned in February to become city manager in Palos Verdes Estates. Jim McCann has been serving as interim city manager since Prestwich departed.

“Mr. Comelo was the City Council's unanimous choice and brings both a broad administrative skill set and community sensitivity that will complement and further the work done under the Council, Mark Prestwich and Jim McCann to strengthen the City's administrative infrastructure and enhance responsiveness in local governance," said Mayor Geoff Ellsworth.

Vice Mayor Paul Dohring calls Comelo "a results-oriented leader with the right combination of vision, enthusiasm and experience to help us advance a very ambitious work plan.”

Dohring also said McCann "has served our city admirably and gained the respect of many."

Comelo has a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics and a Masters of Public Administration in Public Policy and Organizational Change from California State University, East Bay, according to the press release. He lives in Orinda and expects to move to Napa County.