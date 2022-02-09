 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
St. Helena places $19 million infrastructure bond on June ballot

St. Helena voters will be asked to approve a $19 million bond measure as the city looks to play catch-up after decades of underinvestment in its water, sewer and storm drain systems.

The City Council on Tuesday unanimously passed a resolution placing the general obligation bond measure on the June 7 ballot.

“Neglect of infrastructure is a situation that’s universal,” Mayor Geoff Ellsworth said. “A bond like this is a proactive step to saying we want to fix our own systems for the benefit of our own health and safety, and for our own property investments and property values.”

The measure will require two-thirds voter approval. A recent survey found 70% voter support for a conceptual $54 million water bond, which is substantially different from what the council is now proposing.

The $19 million bond measure would result in an average property tax rate of $14.82 per $100,000 of assessed valuation.

Since water and sewer projects have traditionally been funded by utility rates, the council briefly considered a bond measure entirely devoted to storm drains, which don’t have their own funding source. However, the council decided the bond measure would have a better chance of passing if it addressed the issue of water security.

Devoting bond funds to water and sewer projects would also lessen the need for drastic rate hikes later this year. Water and sewer rates are likely to increase either way, but the increase will be much greater if the bond fails.

The $19,150,000 in bonds would be split between storm drains ($10.5 million), water ($3.7 million), sewer ($3.2 million) and recycled water ($1.7 million).

Projects include repairs to the Ball Canyon spillway, new water mains, new pipes to increase flow for firefighting, improvements to the Crinella Lift Station, new sewer pipes, improved storm drains, and a pump station and pipes to distribute recycled water from the new wastewater treatment plant.

“These are critical projects for the city, and they take a strong step toward improving our water security and our drought resilience,” said outgoing City Manager Mark Prestwich.

The idea of using general obligation bonds to support water and sewer enterprise projects is already drawing criticism.

Former Mayor Alan Galbraith, speaking as a member of the public, said it’s “just wrong as a matter of sound municipal finance to call upon taxpayers to support the ratepayers.”

“Any other approach is not fair to taxpayers,” Galbraith said, adding that the measure will bring “significant opposition” from himself and others.

St. Helena resident Nancy Dervin raised similar concerns. She said there needs to be a bond measure for storm drains — preferably on the November ballot — but this is the wrong approach.

“If it doesn’t pass, you are going to have such a backlash,” Dervin said. “It’s going to cause a lot of potential problems trying to go forward with something else.”

Councilmember Eric Hall said he doesn’t want to wait until the November election because he doesn’t think the city’s infrastructure systems can hang on that long.

“We’re being deluged with crises in our water, wastewater and storm drain systems,” Hall said.

Ellsworth said a breakdown in water delivery “could be devastating, with no chance to recover.” He said the community needs to work together to get to the root of the issue.

You can reach Jesse Duarte at 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.

