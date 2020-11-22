St. Helena Planning Commission approves affordable housing project

An affordable housing project on Pope Street won Planning Commission approval on Thursday.
The nonprofit Our Town St. Helena will build four new units at 963 Pope St., which already has a single-family home.
All five two-bedroom rental units will be set aside for local workers: one for a very low-income household, three for low income, and one for moderate income.
“The town needs more of this, and we need to support it,” said Commissioner Daniel Hale.
Commissioners unanimously approved the project, including exemptions to city standards involving setbacks, maximum floor-area ratio and parking. State law allows affordable housing projects like this one to seek exemptions to local standards.
Compared to what the applicant could have asked for, the requested exemptions represent “a moderate approach to dealing with the site,” said Commissioner John Ponte, calling the project thoughtful and well-designed.
Our Town acquired the property in 2019 with help from loans from the city and the Rural Community Assistance Corporation.
Our Town plans to finance the project through a combination of state and local funding sources, including a conventional loan, funds from the city’s affordable housing trust fund, the state Department of Housing and Community Development’s HOME Program, and the Affordable Housing Program (AHP), said Karina O’Briain of Napa Valley Community Housing, which is managing the project.
The City Council recently relieved Our Town of having to pay various application fees. The city could waive those fees or pay for them out of its affordable housing trust fund.
“The need for affordable housing in this community is critical,” O’Briain said. “There have only been 25 income-qualified rental units built in the last 20 years in St. Helena. The city actually has 12 fewer affordable rental units today than it had in 2010, due to a recent hotel development. Thirty-five percent of local residents cannot afford to rent a market-rate two-bedroom apartment.”
She called Our Town’s project a “high-quality, safe, energy- and water-efficient affordable development that will blend into and enhance this wonderful neighborhood.”
Commissioners supported the project overall, but they raised questions about the adequacy of the project’s seven on-site parking spaces. That’s fewer than the 10 spaces that would ordinarily be required by city code.
Commission Chair Lester Hardy noted longstanding complaints about a shortage of parking at Hunt’s Grove Apartments.
“When we reduce required parking to facilitate the development of the affordable housing we need, we may be creating the potential for tension” among residents and neighbors, Hardy said.
He said the parking issue didn’t prevent him from supporting the “beautifully designed” project, but he wanted to flag it for further discussion as the commission delves into St. Helena’s zoning ordinances and development standards.
