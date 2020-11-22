St. Helena Planning Commission approves affordable housing project

The City Council recently relieved Our Town of having to pay various application fees. The city could waive those fees or pay for them out of its affordable housing trust fund.

“The need for affordable housing in this community is critical,” O’Briain said. “There have only been 25 income-qualified rental units built in the last 20 years in St. Helena. The city actually has 12 fewer affordable rental units today than it had in 2010, due to a recent hotel development. Thirty-five percent of local residents cannot afford to rent a market-rate two-bedroom apartment.”

She called Our Town’s project a “high-quality, safe, energy- and water-efficient affordable development that will blend into and enhance this wonderful neighborhood.”

Commissioners supported the project overall, but they raised questions about the adequacy of the project’s seven on-site parking spaces. That’s fewer than the 10 spaces that would ordinarily be required by city code.

Commission Chair Lester Hardy noted longstanding complaints about a shortage of parking at Hunt’s Grove Apartments.

“When we reduce required parking to facilitate the development of the affordable housing we need, we may be creating the potential for tension” among residents and neighbors, Hardy said.