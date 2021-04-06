St. Helena Planning Commission approves Erosion Brewery

Erosion Wine Company’s proposed brewery got the green light from the St. Helena Planning Commission on Tuesday.

Commissioners unanimously approved applicant Patrick Rue’s plans to brew up to 56 batches per year, at 108.5 gallons per batch, in an existing warehouse at 995 Vintage Ave.

Retrofitting an old sink and toilet will bring the project’s net water use down to 22 gallons per day, compared with 100-200 gallons per day for an average single-family home. Rue plans to reduce water consumption by brewing two batches back to back, which will cut down on water needed for rinsing and cleaning.

Even before that reduction, a city staff report concluded that “although brewing is a somewhat water intensive use, the proposed operation is very small and would not create a strain on the City’s water supply.”

Since the project is in an existing building, it didn't trigger the city’s “water neutrality” requirement.

The beer will be served at a new taproom next door to the Erosion Wine Company tasting room at the corner of Main Street and Hunt Avenue.

