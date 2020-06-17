St. Helena Planning Commission approves expansion of Salvestrin Winery

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The St. Helena Planning Commission has approved plans by Salvestrin Winery to expand production and increase visitation.

The use permit amendment approved Tuesday allows Salvestrin to expand annual production from 11,500 gallons to 18,000.

The winery had applied for 20,000 gallons, but the commission allowed only 18,000. They arrived at that number based on the city’s guideline of allowing 1,000 gallons of production per vineyard acre, plus the requirement that 85% of the wine be sourced from grapes grown on-site.

Maximum visitation will increase from 10 per day two days a week to 28 per day six days a week, with one event allowed per month. The number of permitted full-time employees will increase from two to four.

The winery will add eight new parking spaces to accommodate the additional employees and visitors. All winery parking, including for events, must be on-site.

The commission also approved design review for a 1,300-square-foot tank room and a 200-square-foot lab.

The owners will continue to use well water for winery and vineyard operations and city water for domestic purposes. Winery waste will be treated through an on-site septic system.

Tuesday’s Planning Commission meeting was held via Zoom. The TV broadcast on Comcast Channel 28 cut off during the meeting, but commissioners agreed to press on because the public could still watch the meeting online and participate through Zoom.

You can reach Jesse Duarte at 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.

