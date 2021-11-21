St. Helena Planning Commission hears more comments on Hunter Project Nov. 30

The St. Helena Planning Commission will hear a second round of public comments on the Hunter project's draft environmental impact report (DEIR) at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30, via Zoom.

Tuesday is also the deadline to submit public comments on the DEIR. The city extended the original deadline of Nov. 8 due to the length of the DEIR and its appendices.

The report is available online at cityofsthelena.org/planning/page/hunter-draft-eir. Hard copies are available at the St. Helena Public Library and City Hall, 1572 Railroad Ave.

The application proposes 87 units on the 16.9-acre property at the end of Adams Street: 51 single-family homes, a 25 multi-family units to satisfy the project’s affordable housing requirements, and 11 accessory dwelling units.

At a Nov. 2 hearing, members of the public raised concerns about traffic, emergency evacuation, flooding and water consumption.