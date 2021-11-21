St. Helena Planning Commission hears more comments on Hunter Project Nov. 30

STAR STAFF
The St. Helena Planning Commission will hear a second round of public comments on the Hunter project's draft environmental impact report (DEIR) at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30, via Zoom.
Tuesday is also the deadline to submit public comments on the DEIR. The city extended the original deadline of Nov. 8 due to the length of the DEIR and its appendices.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $5 for your first 5 months!
The report is available online at
cityofsthelena.org/planning/page/hunter-draft-eir. Hard copies are available at the St. Helena Public Library and City Hall, 1572 Railroad Ave.
The application proposes 87 units on the 16.9-acre property at the end of Adams Street: 51 single-family homes, a 25 multi-family units to satisfy the project’s affordable housing requirements, and 11 accessory dwelling units.
At a
Nov. 2 hearing, members of the public raised concerns about traffic, emergency evacuation, flooding and water consumption.
The 20-unit Caritas Village affordable housing complex is now being constructed in the city of Napa at 2375 Old Sonoma Road. Construction is expected to last about 16 months, according to developers. Video by Edward Booth, Napa Valley Register.
Edward Booth, Register
Photos: Napa city's most expensive home sold in Oct. It’s located at 2700 Redwood Road.
2700 Redwood Road
Check out the most expensive home sold in the city of Napa in Oct. It’s located at 2700 Redwood Road. The home sold for $2.2 million. Source: Jill Levy with Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty
Frank Deras photo
2700 Redwood Road
Check out the most expensive home sold in the city of Napa in Oct. It’s located at 2700 Redwood Road. The home sold for $2.2 million. Source: Jill Levy with Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty
Frank Deras photo
2700 Redwood Road
Check out the most expensive home sold in the city of Napa in Oct. It’s located at 2700 Redwood Road. The home sold for $2.2 million. Source: Jill Levy with Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty
Frank Deras photo
2700 Redwood Road
Check out the most expensive home sold in the city of Napa in Oct. It’s located at 2700 Redwood Road. The home sold for $2.2 million. Source: Jill Levy with Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty
Frank Deras photo
2700 Redwood Road
Check out the most expensive home sold in the city of Napa in Oct. It’s located at 2700 Redwood Road. The home sold for $2.2 million. Source: Jill Levy with Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty
Frank Deras photo
2700 Redwood Road
Check out the most expensive home sold in the city of Napa in Oct. It’s located at 2700 Redwood Road. The home sold for $2.2 million. Source: Jill Levy with Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty
Frank Deras photo
2700 Redwood Road
Check out the most expensive home sold in the city of Napa in Oct. It’s located at 2700 Redwood Road. The home sold for $2.2 million. Source: Jill Levy with Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty
Frank Deras photo
2700 Redwood Road
Check out the most expensive home sold in the city of Napa in Oct. It’s located at 2700 Redwood Road. The home sold for $2.2 million. Source: Jill Levy with Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty
Frank Deras photo
2700 Redwood Road
Check out the most expensive home sold in the city of Napa in Oct. It’s located at 2700 Redwood Road. The home sold for $2.2 million. Source: Jill Levy with Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty
Frank Deras photo
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!