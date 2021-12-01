St. Helena Planning Commission hears more criticism of Hunter project

A handful of people spoke out against the 87-unit Hunter project during Tuesday’s Planning Commission meeting.

During the second and final hearing on the project’s draft environmental impact report (EIR), opponents reiterated many of the same objections they raised at a Nov. 2 hearing: water, emergency access, the risk of flooding, and the effects on the popular vineyard trail next to the levee.

Marina Lavagnino said the trail, which has become a popular destination for local families since the flood project was built, “will be drastically diminished if homes are built up to the edge of the maintenance road.”

Angela Zivkovic listed concerns about water, flooding, and the increased risk of wildfire due to climate change.

“We have to be realistic about the fact that we practically ran out of water this year, even without this development,” Zivkovic said.

Neighbors are skeptical of a proposal for the developers to pay a $597,000 in-lieu fee to cover the cost of retrofitting water fixtures elsewhere in St. Helena. A consultant’s report contained in the draft EIR estimates that 333 off-site homes would need to be retrofitted to offset the project’s 20 acre-feet of annual indoor water demand.

Anya Courtney, a 10-year-old student at St. Helena Elementary School, said the draft EIR needs to pay more attention to climate change.

“I don’t think it makes sense to build a ton of houses where there is a river that can flood, especially now during climate change when floods are stronger and more unpredictable,” Courtney said.

“I notice every year there is less and less snowpack, which means less and less water,” she added. “This EIR completely ignores this reality.”

Located at the end of Adams Street and Starr Avenue, the project would include 51 single-family homes, 11 accessory dwelling units, and a 25 multi-family units to satisfy the city’s affordable housing requirements.

The draft EIR identifies two “significant and unavoidable” impacts involving “vehicle miles traveled,” which is how traffic is evaluated under state environmental law.

Public comments received before Tuesday’s deadline will be incorporated into a final EIR. Public hearings on the final EIR and the project’s tentative map are scheduled for the first quarter of 2022.

The draft EIR is available on the city's website, cityofsthelena.org.

You can reach Jesse Duarte at 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.

