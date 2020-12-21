 Skip to main content
St. Helena Planning Commission is short two members with major task on horizon

St. Helena Planning Commission is short two members with major task on horizon

A team of citizens will spend a good chunk of 2021 plotting St. Helena’s course for a generation to come as they overhaul the city’s zoning code line by line.

Exactly who those citizens will be is still an open question though, as the city’s effort to fill two open seats on the Planning Commission has drawn remarkably little interest.

As of Monday, the city had received only one application -- from Phillippa Ward -- to fill the vacancies left by former commissioners Lester Hardy, who was elected to the City Council, and Bobbi Monnette, whose term ended in June. One of the terms expires June 30, 2021, and the other runs through June 30, 2024.

With the council scheduled to appoint commissioners on Jan. 12 and the zoning code update already starting, this is a once-in-a-generation opportunity for unelected citizens to help rewrite the codes and zoning standards concerning everything from housing development to Main Street businesses.

In addition to bringing the zoning code into alignment with the General Plan adopted in 2019, the commission will play a key role in updating St. Helena’s Housing Element, which must be updated more often than the rest of the General Plan.

“With the zoning ordinance update under way, and the housing element update soon to begin, our incoming Planning Commissioners will have the opportunity to make important, lasting contributions to the City's future and the general welfare,” said Hardy, who chaired the commission for two years. “I certainly hope some number of qualified applicants will find this opportunity irresistible.”

Planning Director Maya DeRosa also emphasized the “vital role” the Planning Commission serves.

“The Commission decides on land-use and development issues important to the future and well-being of the community,” DeRosa said. “With the City being in the midst of a comprehensive Zoning Code Update, the Commission will also provide important feedback on the future land use regulation and types of uses that will characterize St. Helena’s development over the next decade and beyond.”

In evaluating individual projects, commissioners have frequently identified parts of St. Helena’s zoning code that need to be reconsidered, including exemptions to the maximum floor-area ratio for new houses.

Just last week, commissioners Autumn Anderson and John Ponte were frustrated by a code that allows single-family homes to be rebuilt in high-density residential zoning districts.

Applications are due Dec. 31 and are available at cityofsthelena.org. Under “Your Government,” click “Forms” and then click “Boards and Commissions Application.”

