St. Helena Planning Commission is short two members with major task on horizon

A team of citizens will spend a good chunk of 2021 plotting St. Helena’s course for a generation to come as they overhaul the city’s zoning code line by line.

Exactly who those citizens will be is still an open question though, as the city’s effort to fill two open seats on the Planning Commission has drawn remarkably little interest.

As of Monday, the city had received only one application -- from Phillippa Ward -- to fill the vacancies left by former commissioners Lester Hardy, who was elected to the City Council, and Bobbi Monnette, whose term ended in June. One of the terms expires June 30, 2021, and the other runs through June 30, 2024.

With the council scheduled to appoint commissioners on Jan. 12 and the zoning code update already starting, this is a once-in-a-generation opportunity for unelected citizens to help rewrite the codes and zoning standards concerning everything from housing development to Main Street businesses.

In addition to bringing the zoning code into alignment with the General Plan adopted in 2019, the commission will play a key role in updating St. Helena’s Housing Element, which must be updated more often than the rest of the General Plan.