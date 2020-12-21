St. Helena Planning Commission is short two members with major task on horizon

A team of citizens will spend a good chunk of 2021 plotting St. Helena’s course for a generation to come as they overhaul the city’s zoning code line by line.
Exactly who those citizens will be is still an open question though, as the city’s effort to fill two open seats on the Planning Commission has drawn remarkably little interest.
As of Monday, the city had received only one application -- from Phillippa Ward -- to fill the vacancies left by former commissioners Lester Hardy, who was elected to the City Council, and Bobbi Monnette, whose term ended in June. One of the terms expires June 30, 2021, and the other runs through June 30, 2024.
With the council scheduled to appoint commissioners on Jan. 12 and the zoning code update already starting, this is a once-in-a-generation opportunity for unelected citizens to help rewrite the codes and zoning standards concerning everything from housing development to Main Street businesses.
In addition to bringing the zoning code into alignment with the General Plan adopted in 2019, the commission will play a key role in updating St. Helena’s Housing Element, which must be updated more often than the rest of the General Plan.
“With the zoning ordinance update under way, and the housing element update soon to begin, our incoming Planning Commissioners will have the opportunity to make important, lasting contributions to the City's future and the general welfare,” said Hardy, who chaired the commission for two years. “I certainly hope some number of qualified applicants will find this opportunity irresistible.”
Planning Director Maya DeRosa also emphasized the “vital role” the Planning Commission serves.
“The Commission decides on land-use and development issues important to the future and well-being of the community,” DeRosa said. “With the City being in the midst of a comprehensive Zoning Code Update, the Commission will also provide important feedback on the future land use regulation and types of uses that will characterize St. Helena’s development over the next decade and beyond.”
In evaluating individual projects, commissioners have frequently identified parts of St. Helena’s zoning code that need to be reconsidered, including exemptions to the maximum floor-area ratio for new houses.
Just last week, commissioners Autumn Anderson and John Ponte were frustrated by a code that allows single-family homes to be rebuilt in high-density residential zoning districts.
Applications are due Dec. 31 and are available at cityofsthelena.org. Under “Your Government,” click “Forms” and then click “Boards and Commissions Application.”
WATCH NOW: ST. HELENA HOSPITAL MOBILE UNIT COVID SWABBING
PHOTOS: HOLIDAY WINE BARREL TOUR IN ST. HELENA
St. Helena Cyclery
Amelia Claire
Grinch
St. Helena Chamber of Commerce
Yvonne Rich Exclusive Estates
E.R. Sawyer Jewelers
Gillwoods Cafe
Fideaux
St. Helena Real Estate
Odd Fellows
Main Street Bookmine
Cameo Cinema
St. Helena Bistro
Sportago
Findings
Meuse Gallery
Coldwell Banker Brokers of the Valley
Tiffany and Kids
Steves Hardware
Pennyweight
Himalayan Sherpa Kitchen
Daisy
JESSE DUARTE'S MEMORABLE ST. HELENA STAR STORIES FROM 2020
Jesse Duarte's memorable St. Helena Star stories from 2020
Here are five of the stories I most enjoyed telling in 2020, from the firefighters who saved St. Helena to the hard-working families who are building their future homes at Brenkle Court.
It was fascinating to hear St. Helena firefighters tell stories about defending the town from the Glass Fire.
I looked back fondly on the 14 years I spent working with former editor Dave Stoneberg, who became my close friend.
The most inspiring story I got to tell in 2020 was of the families working together to build their future homes at Our Town St. Helena's Brenk…
Interviewing the friends and colleagues of Cori Montez, a longtime SHPD community service officer who died in June, made me wish I'd gotten to…
Public records requests helped me shed light on how negotiations fell apart between Napa Valley College and the City of St. Helena, which was …
You can reach Jesse Duarte at 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!