St. Helena Planning Commission passes Farmstead hotel project to City Council

ST. HELENA -- A hotel project that promises to generate $2.6 million in city tax revenue and help downtown businesses is headed to the City Council.
At the project’s second hearing in three days, commissioners voted 4-1 to recommend City Council approval of adding 65 hotel rooms and related hotel amenities next to Farmstead at Long Meadow Ranch.
Applicant Ted Hall says the project will promote the same values of agriculture, sustainability and farm-to-table dining that Farmstead restaurant is based on.
Commission Chair Lester Hardy praised the project’s green elements. He said it “reflects the kinds of values that we need to have permeate the commercial side of life here moving forward.”
The council is tentatively scheduled to discuss the project on Oct. 13.
The commission’s vote came after six hours of discussion, presentations and public comments over two nights. Commissioners approved the project with only a few small changes to its conditions of approval, such as adding a process by which the city would review operational changes if the hotel and restaurant properties are ever sold to separate owners.
Commissioner Daniel Hale praised the project’s “creative approaches” to offsetting its housing and water demands.
The developers will pay $3.2 million in affordable housing fees – an unprecedented amount in St. Helena – with $1 million set aside for the housing nonprofit Our Town St. Helena to buy the Phelps property south of the hotel site.
Developers also will build the first link in a network of “purple pipe” delivering recycled water from the wastewater treatment plant to the schools, parks and vineyards along Grayson and Crane.
Hardy called the purple pipe segment “an essential building block” for launching a recycled water project.
“I think recycling (water) is the most important way for us to increase our water supply,” Hardy said.
Commissioner John Ponte said the development agreement, which spells out the developer’s water and housing responsibilities, is the project’s “hidden gem” because the improvements will either be buried underground (the purple pipe) or be built by someone else (the housing).
“These are two things … that are desperately important to us,” Ponte said. “This is the icing on the cake. I love this development agreement.”
Commissioner Bobbi Monnette cast the only dissenting vote. Echoing the concerns of critics and several environmental groups, she said the project needs a full environmental impact report (EIR), not the less extensive mitigated negative declaration (MND) that was prepared by consultants.
She said further study is needed of the project’s cumulative effects on city water, groundwater, traffic (especially emergency evacuation), noise and carbon emissions.
“I regret that an EIR wasn’t asked for initially, given the size and scope of the project,” Monnette said.
Hardy said he doesn’t take the concerns about the project lightly, but he believes the MND is adequate.
“There’s been a lot of what I would call smoke and mirrors in some of the comments, particularly about groundwater and well use,” Hardy said, noting that the project’s conditions of approval require it to be water-neutral.
Only two people provided public comments during the meeting. Both were in favor of the project.
Mike Preston, who’s building a house on Mills Lane near the project site, said the hotel would be “a true asset to the community” that would help St. Helena remain vital in the Napa Valley.
Matthew Heil, a St. Helena resident and former planning commissioner, praised the Hall family for being “amazing stewards” of the property.
“They started Farmstead in the depths of the recession, in the jaws of decline, economic and otherwise,” Heil said. “They innovated and they adapted and they worked with the community every step of the way to build what is now one of the most successful ventures in our town.”
