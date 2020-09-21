St. Helena Planning Commission passes Farmstead hotel project to City Council

“I regret that an EIR wasn’t asked for initially, given the size and scope of the project,” Monnette said.

Hardy said he doesn’t take the concerns about the project lightly, but he believes the MND is adequate.

“There’s been a lot of what I would call smoke and mirrors in some of the comments, particularly about groundwater and well use,” Hardy said, noting that the project’s conditions of approval require it to be water-neutral.

Only two people provided public comments during the meeting. Both were in favor of the project.

Mike Preston, who’s building a house on Mills Lane near the project site, said the hotel would be “a true asset to the community” that would help St. Helena remain vital in the Napa Valley.

Matthew Heil, a St. Helena resident and former planning commissioner, praised the Hall family for being “amazing stewards” of the property.

“They started Farmstead in the depths of the recession, in the jaws of decline, economic and otherwise,” Heil said. “They innovated and they adapted and they worked with the community every step of the way to build what is now one of the most successful ventures in our town.”