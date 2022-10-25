St. Helena Planning Commission skeptical of massive home project

A proposed 14,400-square-foot house is drawing fierce opposition from neighbors and heavy skepticism from the St. Helena Planning Commission.

Joe and Lorraine Berchtold proposed to build the house at a 5.8-acre, agriculture-zoned property at the corner of Madrona Avenue and Fir Hill Drive.

After an Oct. 18 hearing, commissioners told the applicants to consider scaling back the project.

Commissioners also want the applicants to redo a water study, meet with neighbors, submit more information about future vineyard production, and install story poles to show the mass of the structures.

The project’s next public hearing is scheduled for Dec. 6, although it might take longer than that to resolve the issues.

A garage, accessory dwelling unit, and covered terraces bring the total size of the project to 19,500 square feet. An old house and 0.75 acres of vineyard would be removed to accommodate the new construction, leaving 4.3 acres of vineyard intact.

The application noted that 6,500 square feet of the house would be in a basement hidden from view, and the vines that would be removed are the “least viable” on the property. The applicants proposed to double the size of a 0.2-acre orchard and produce an estate olive oil.

The project drew heavy opposition from critics who cited its size, the loss of vineyard, and water consumption.

“It creates a huge precedent for the City of St. Helena to allow such a massive home to be built,” said Kathleen Herdell, whose family owns a neighboring property.

City staff noted that the General Plan discourages the conversion of farmland to non-agricultural use and strictly limits development on ag land.

Planning commissioners said the project is too large. Commission Vice Chair Autumn Anderson said she’d like to see it “reduced in size dramatically” to the 4,500- to 6,600-square-foot range.

“I don’t appreciate the loss of ag land. I don’t appreciate the size of the project,” said Commission Chair John Ponte, noting that the house exceeds St. Helena’s 10,000-square-foot limit on commercial buildings downtown.

Commissioners were also skeptical of a water report claiming that the project would be water-neutral, with water demand remaining at 750 gallons per day. That calculation was based on the proposed main house having only four bedrooms — plus 10 toilets and 12 bathroom sinks.

“There’s some question regarding the credibility of the water use analysis,” Commissioner Chris Warner said.

Ponte agreed the water analysis “doesn’t stand the test of common sense.”

The applicant, Joe Berchtold, is president and chief financial officer of Live Nation Entertainment.