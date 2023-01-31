St. Helena Planning Commission to discuss Hunter project Feb. 7

The St. Helena Planning Commission will hold a special meeting to discuss the 87-unit Hunter project at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, at Vintage Hall.

Applicants want to subdivide the 16.9-acre property past the eastern terminus of Adams Street with 51 single-family homes, 11 accessory dwelling units, and a 25-unit multi-family affordable housing development.

The commission will hold a public hearing on the project’s final environmental impact report and tentative subdivision map. Once the commission makes a recommendation, the project will pass to the City Council for a final decision.

If approved, the project will also require future design review and use permit approvals from the Planning Commission.

The environmental report concluded that the project’s impact on traffic, specifically vehicle miles traveled, is “significant and unavoidable.”

Under state law, projects with one or more “significant and unavoidable” environmental impacts can still be approved if the City Council passes a Statement of Overriding Considerations finding that the project’s benefits outweigh its impacts.

In addition to the effects on traffic, critics of the project have also raised concerns about water, potential flooding, sewer capacity and other factors.

They’ve been especially skeptical of claims that the project can be made water-neutral by installing water-efficient appliances and fixtures elsewhere in town.

Critics have also expressed concerns about building housing behind the city's levee.

The application was filed in 2010 by Ben and Kelly VanZutphen. According to a city staff report, the property was acquired last October by White Fang Properties LLC, a company registered in McKinleyville in Humboldt County.

