St. Helena Planning Commission to discuss Hunter project Feb. 7

The St. Helena Planning Commission will hold a special meeting to discuss the 87-unit Hunter project at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, at Vintage Hall.
Applicants want to subdivide the 16.9-acre property past the eastern terminus of Adams Street with 51 single-family homes, 11 accessory dwelling units, and a 25-unit multi-family affordable housing development.
The commission will hold a public hearing on the project’s final environmental impact report and tentative subdivision map. Once the commission makes a recommendation, the project will pass to the City Council for a final decision.
If approved, the project will also require future design review and use permit approvals from the Planning Commission.
The environmental report concluded that the project’s impact on traffic, specifically vehicle miles traveled, is “significant and unavoidable.”
Under state law, projects with one or more “significant and unavoidable” environmental impacts can still be approved if the City Council passes a Statement of Overriding Considerations finding that the project’s benefits outweigh its impacts.
In addition to the effects on traffic, critics of the project have also raised concerns about water, potential flooding, sewer capacity and other factors.
They’ve been especially skeptical of claims that the project can be made water-neutral by installing water-efficient appliances and fixtures elsewhere in town.
Critics have also expressed concerns about building housing behind the city's levee.
The application was filed in 2010 by Ben and Kelly VanZutphen. According to a city staff report, the property was acquired last October by White Fang Properties LLC, a company registered in McKinleyville in Humboldt County.
Eight families helped build their new homes at St. Helena's Brenkle Court.
Barry Eberling
Photos: Grand opening of St. Helena's Brenkle Court housing complex
Brenkle Court Grand Opening Ceremony
Participants in the Brenkle Court self-help housing project gathered before the start of the project’s grand opening ceremony Monday in St Helena. The project saw eight local health care, agriculture and educational workers who are first-time home buyers help to build their own townhomes an in example of "sweat equity."
Nick Otto, Register
Brenkle Court Grand Opening Ceremony
State Sen. Bill Dodd and Assemblymember Cecilia Aguiar-Curry spoke during the grand opening of the Brenkle Court self-help housing project in St. Helena on Monday afternoon.
Nick Otto, Register
Brenkle Court Grand Opening Ceremony
Monsignor John Brenkle speaks Monday in St. Helena during the opening ceremony for the Brenkle Court self-help housing project, which was named in his honor.
Nick Otto, Register
Brenkle Court Grand Opening Ceremony
Participants in the Brenkle Court self-help housing project gathered for photos during the project’s grand opening ceremony Monday in St. Helena. The new residents are local workers who contributed their own labor toward constructing the townhouses.
Nick Otto, Register
Brenkle Court Grand Opening Ceremony
St. Helena Vice Mayor Paul Dohring cuts the ribbon during the grand opening of the Brenkle Court self-help housing project Monday afternoon.
Nick Otto, Register
Brenkle Court Grand Opening Ceremony
St. Helena Vice Mayor Paul Dohring speaks Monday during the grand opening of the Brenkle Court self-help housing project in the city.
Nick Otto, Register
Brenkle Court Grand Opening Ceremony
Visitors walk through one of the new units inside the Brenkle Court housing project in St. Helena during an opening ceremony on Monday.
Nick Otto, Register
Brenkle Court Grand Opening Ceremony
Participants in the Brenkle Court self-help housing project in St. Helena listened to speakers during the project’s formal ground opening Monday.
Nick Otto, Register
Brenkle Court Grand Opening Ceremony
A visitor looks at the floor plans of homes at St. Helena's Brenkle Court development on Monday during its formal opening.
Nick Otto, Register
Brenkle Court Grand Opening Ceremony
A visitor tours the kitchen of a unit inside Brenkle Court, a St. Helena self-help housing development that officially opened Monday afternoon.
Nick Otto, Register
Brenkle Court Grand Opening Ceremony
A visitor walks past the Brenkle Court description plaque during the grand opening of the housing project in St. Helena on Monday.
Nick Otto, Register
Brenkle Court Grand Opening Ceremony
Assemblymember Cecilia Aguiar-Curry speaks during the grand opening of the Brenkle Court self-help housing project in St. Helena on Monday. Eight local workers who are first-time home buyers helped build their own townhomes at the complex.
Nick Otto, Register
Brenkle Court Grand Opening Ceremony
Mary Stephenson, a founding member of the nonprofit Our Town St. Helena, speaks during the grand opening of the Brenkle Court self-help housing project Monday afternoon.
Nick Otto, Register
Brenkle Court Grand Opening Ceremony
Napa County Supervisor Diane Dillon speaks during the grand opening of the Brenkle Court self-help housing project Monday in St. Helena.
Nick Otto, Register
Brenkle Court Grand Opening Ceremony
Monsignor John Brenkle accepts a plaque Monday during the grand opening of the Brenkle Court self-help housing project in St. Helena, which was named in his honor.
Nick Otto, Register
Brenkle Court Grand Opening Ceremony
Mary Stephenson a founding member of the non-profit Our Town speaks during the grand opening of the Brenkle Court self-help housing project in St Helena on Monday. The project, saw eight local health care, agriculture and educational workers who are first time home buyers build their own townhomes.
Nick Otto, Register
Brenkle Court Grand Opening Ceremony
Invited guests gather before the grand opening of the Brenkle Court self-help housing project in St Helena on Monday. The project, saw eight local health care, agriculture and educational workers who are first time home buyers build their own townhomes.
Nick Otto, Register
Brenkle Court Grand Opening Ceremony
California Assemblymember Cecilia Aguiar-Curry chats with Rex Stults of Napa Valley Vintners before the grand opening of the Brenkle Court self-help housing project in St Helena on Monday. The project, saw eight local health care, agriculture and educational workers who are first time home buyers build their own townhomes.
Nick Otto, Register
Brenkle Court Grand Opening Ceremony
St. Helena Vice Mayor Paul Dohring cuts the ribbon during the grand opening of the Brenkle Court self-help housing project in St Helena on Monday. The project, saw eight local health care, agriculture and educational workers who are first time home buyers build their own townhomes.
Nick Otto, Register
Brenkle Court Grand Opening Ceremony
Our Town Board of Directors President Jordan Bentley speaks during the grand opening of the Brenkle Court self-help housing project in St Helena on Monday. The project, saw eight local health care, agriculture and educational workers who are first time home buyers build their own townhomes.
Nick Otto, Register
Brenkle Court Grand Opening Ceremony
California Senator Bill Dodd and California Assemblymember Cecilia Aguiar-Curry speak during the grand opening of the Brenkle Court self-help housing project in St. Helena on Monday. The project, saw eight local health care, agriculture and educational workers who are first time home buyers build their own townhomes.
Nick Otto, Register
Brenkle Court Grand Opening Ceremony
A visitor walks across the threshold of a new home during the grand opening of the Brenkle Court self-help housing project in St Helena on Monday. The project, saw eight local health care, agriculture and educational workers who are first time home buyers build their own townhomes.
Nick Otto, Register
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!