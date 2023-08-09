Small winery standards, short-term rentals and historic preservation could all be up for discussion when the St. Helena Planning Commission holds its next hearing on the zoning code update at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15, at Vintage Hall.

The process began in December 2019 after the adoption of the city's general plan. The zoning ordinance is where the general plan’s broad policies are codified in specific regulations governing everything from downtown parking to residential design.

The last hearing on the zoning code was on May 10, when a debate arose over grape sourcing and residency requirements for St. Helena’s small wineries.

On Tuesday the Planning Commission will consider recommending council approval of the new zoning code and zoning map.

According to the city, the proposed code is more illustrated and user-friendly than the current one and includes the following changes:

• Reducing parking standards, allowing more land to be used for housing.

• Implementing climate action initiatives including bicycle parking, electric-car chargers, xeriscape standards and solar energy standards.

• Adding a mixed-use zoning district to implement the general plan and encourage diversity, mix of uses, and density (up to 20 units per acre).

• Promoting the highest and best use of spaces on Main Street.

• Updating design standards to create certainty and clarity for builders.

• Expanding protection of historic resources through a historic preservation overlay.

• Expanding the list of active uses to include public market, brewpubs, amphitheater, and maker uses.

• Eliminating the parking in-lieu fee burden downtown and waiving on-site parking requirements.

• Streamlining the permit process by introducing staff-level review processes (for minor use permit and minor design review) and transitioning many uses previously requiring a use permit to only needing a permitted use (staff approval).

• Eliminating arbitrary major design review findings.

• Facilitating multi-family development through ministerial review.

