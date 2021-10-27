St. Helena Planning Commission to hear input on Hunter project

The St. Helena Planning Commission will receive public comments on the Hunter project's draft environmental impact report (EIR) at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2, via Zoom.

The application by Ben and Kelly Vanzutphen seeks approval of 51 single-family homes, 11 accessory dwelling units, and 25 multi-family units to satisfy the city’s affordable housing requirements.

The project site is beyond the eastern end of Adams Street. Adams and Starr Avenue would be extended to the site.

The Draft EIR identified two "significant and unavoidable" impacts, both related to traffic.

Comments on the report may be sent via email to mderosa@cityofsthelena.org or in writing to Maya DeRosa, Planning & Building Director, City of St. Helena Planning Department, 1572 Railroad Ave., St. Helena, CA 94574.

Public comments, plus responses to those comments, will be compiled into a Final EIR that will be released before the city takes final action on the project.

The Draft EIR is available at cityofsthelena.org, at the St. Helena Public Library, and at the St. Helena Planning Department, 1572 Railroad Ave.