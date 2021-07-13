St. Helena Planning Commission to review proposed distillery

City of St. Helena
The St. Helena Planning Commission will consider an application for a distillery on Fulton Lane at its next virtual meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 20.
The proposed distillery would be at 1020 Fulton Lane, in part of an existing wine warehouse next to Fulton Body Shop.
The distillery would produce about 22,900 gallons annually, split evenly between whiskey and brandy.
According to a staff report, the project complies with St. Helena’s water-neutrality requirement for new development. All water for production will be trucked in from an off-site spring. Wastewater generated from distilling would be stored on-site and hauled away.
The distillery would not be open to the public.
Photos: Napa Valley Wine Train rolls again: pandemic closure is over.
Wine Train relaunches after COVID-19
The Wine Train relaunched service Monday morning, after a 14-month shut down due to COVID-19.
The Wine Train relaunched service Monday morning, after a 14-month shut down due to COVID-19. This woman and her family, from San Antonio, wore matching embroidered masks for the occasion.
A group of Wine Train customers pauses to take a photo before boarding on Monday morning. The train relaunched service after a 14-month shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Lives of the Vines
A sign painted on a fence along the railroad tracks near Pope Street welcomes Napa Valley Wine Train passengers to St. Helena.
A newly refurbished Wine Train car
A newly refurbished Wine Train car.
Napa Valley Wine Train
The Napa Valley Wine Train passes Grgich Hills Estate.
Napa Valley Wine Train
The Napa Valley Wine Train.
Napa Valley Vine Trail
Part of the planned Yountville-to-St. Helena Vine Trail segment is to be in the Napa Valley Wine Train right-of-way. The county is seeking a $10 million grant to help build this part of the biking, walking and running trail. The photograph is from a trail route study by TrailPeople.
