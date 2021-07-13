 Skip to main content
St. Helena Planning Commission to review proposed distillery

The St. Helena Planning Commission will consider an application for a distillery on Fulton Lane at its next virtual meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 20.

The proposed distillery would be at 1020 Fulton Lane, in part of an existing wine warehouse next to Fulton Body Shop.

The distillery would produce about 22,900 gallons annually, split evenly between whiskey and brandy.

According to a staff report, the project complies with St. Helena’s water-neutrality requirement for new development. All water for production will be trucked in from an off-site spring. Wastewater generated from distilling would be stored on-site and hauled away.

The distillery would not be open to the public.

