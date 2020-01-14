The City Council and Planning Commission will hear a presentation on new state housing legislation during a special joint meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, at Vintage Hall.
City Attorney Kara Ueda will outline a series of laws passed last year involving affordable housing, accessory dwelling units, residential rent increases, and a new preliminary application process.
You have free articles remaining.
The Planning Commission’s regular meeting will follow at 7:10 p.m. The commission will consider a residential teardown/rebuild at 1620 Spring St. and the demolition/reconstruction of the city’s Crinella Pump Station at 1758 Crinella Drive.