Get ready for what St. Helena officials are calling the “Big Pour.”

Starting at 3 a.m. Wednesday, June 28, cement mixer trucks will start delivering 540 cubic yards of ready-mix concrete to the city’s Wastewater Treatment Plant at the end of Chaix Lane.

It will take 17 to 18 hours for all 60 trucks to deliver their loads. The trucks will stage along Highway 29 to allow for continuous pouring throughout the day.

The cement will cure for nearly a month before it will be ready to support the equipment that will make up the city’s upgraded treatment plant. The new plant will produce tertiary-treated recycled water and comply with new treatment standards that are beyond the capability of the current plant.

The new treatment equipment will begin to arrive later this summer from Arroyo Grande in San Luis Obispo County, where the manufacturer, Cloacina, is based. The equipment should be fully operational by the end of 2023.

The current plant has been operating under a cease-and-desist order since 2016 because it can’t meet modern treatment standards imposed by the San Francisco Bay Regional Water Quality Control Board. The city has incurred about $147,000 in fines since 2018 because effluent has exceeded allowable contaminant levels.

The upgraded plant will meet the new standards and produce recycled water suitable that may be distributed for non-potable use once the city has enough "purple pipe" in place.

“The City of St. Helena is committed to the environment and to delivering a state-of-the-art wastewater treatment facility that not only meets current regulatory requirements but also ensures the long-term sustainability of our environment,” said Eric Janzen, assistant director of public works. “We appreciate the community's understanding and cooperation throughout this project.”

