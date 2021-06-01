 Skip to main content
St. Helena plans road repairs this summer

St. Helena plans road repairs this summer

With help from the Measure T sales tax, the City of St. Helena is planning to repave the Crinella subdivision.

The following streets will be repaved this summer: Voorhees Circle, Park Street, Henry Court, Voelker Court, Christine Court, Brown Street, and a tiny piece of Voorhees Circle.

The list is consistent with a five-year plan the city approved in 2018.

The project could go out to bid as soon as this week, with construction starting in late July or August.

The five-year plan is projected to increase St. Helena’s overall Pavement Condition Index by five points, from 50 to 55.

Measure T is picking up most of the $1 million-plus tab, with contributions from the General Fund and gas taxes.

“Without our local voters’ support for (Measure T), we would be unable to sustain a quality level of investment without drawing significantly from the General Fund, which would compromise the delivery of other services,” City Manager Mark Prestwich told the City Council last Thursday.

You can reach Jesse Duarte at 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.

