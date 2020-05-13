St. Helena plans to reopen parks

St. Helena’s parks could begin to reopen this week, with some major caveats in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The City Council agreed Tuesday to start reopening park trails and parking lots, tennis, bocce and volleyball courts, and the skatepark. The decision is consistent with the county’s latest shelter-at-home order, which allows some recreational activities and non-contact sports in public parks.
Touch points like playgrounds, picnic tables and benches will remain off-limits, large gatherings will be prohibited, and people from different households will have to stay six feet apart.
Visitors will be encouraged to wear face coverings when possible during general park use and wash or disinfect their hands before and after visiting the parks. Restrooms will be sanitized twice a day.
League bocce play will not be allowed, and singles play will be recommended at the tennis and volleyball courts.
Signs will be placed at parks in the next few days explaining the restrictions and announcing when the parks will reopen.
“We’ll open as quickly as we can,” City Manager Mark Prestwich said. “We’ll post the signs first and then reopen. We’ll want to laminate those signs. I imagine it would be sometime this week.”
Marketing campaign
St. Helena is teaming up with its Upvalley neighbors on a marketing campaign, as struggling businesses look forward to the gradual reopening of the local economy.
The council agreed Tuesday to contribute $25,000 toward a $75,000 business recovery marketing plan to be managed by the St. Helena, Calistoga and Yountville Chambers of Commerce.
The $75,000 marketing plan, augmented by a $50,000 push by Visit Napa Valley, will fund a roughly four-month marketing campaign targeting consumers who live within driving distance, primarily in the Bay Area but also in the Sacramento area.
The three cities will pool their resources on advertising and social media marketing. The partnership will help the cities optimize their investment because less money will be spent on content creation and more can be spent on the actual marketing, City Manager Mark Prestwich said.
Local sales data and other analytics will gauge the effectiveness of the campaign and inform a potential second phase as the reopening continues.
Gov. Gavin Newsom has announced a four-stage reopening plan. Stage 2 began Friday, with retail businesses allowed to reopen for curbside pickup.
“As businesses reopen, the market research is telling us that consumers are more interested in a rural destination, and perhaps there is a competitive advantage for cities like St. Helena and some of our neighbors,” Prestwich said.
Other action
Also on Tuesday, the council:
- Urged customers to conserve water after an extremely dry rainy season. The council could declare a Phase I water emergency within the next few weeks.
- Awarded a $217,975 bid to Vintage Contractors, Inc. of San Francisco to resurface the two single tennis courts at Crane Park, install a slip-sheet system for the center courts, lower the side fencing and install new fencing material. The money will come from park impact fees.
- Authorized the negotiation of four voluntary employee retirement incentive agreements to create cost-saving vacancies, as the city faces a $5.8 million budget deficit for the next fiscal year.
Editor’s Note: Because of the health implications of the COVID-19 virus, this article is being made available free to all online readers. If you’d like to join us in supporting the mission of local journalism, please visit napavalleyregister.com/members/join/.
