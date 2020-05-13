St. Helena plans to reopen parks

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

St. Helena’s parks could begin to reopen this week, with some major caveats in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The City Council agreed Tuesday to start reopening park trails and parking lots, tennis, bocce and volleyball courts, and the skatepark. The decision is consistent with the county’s latest shelter-at-home order, which allows some recreational activities and non-contact sports in public parks.

Touch points like playgrounds, picnic tables and benches will remain off-limits, large gatherings will be prohibited, and people from different households will have to stay six feet apart.

Visitors will be encouraged to wear face coverings when possible during general park use and wash or disinfect their hands before and after visiting the parks. Restrooms will be sanitized twice a day.

League bocce play will not be allowed, and singles play will be recommended at the tennis and volleyball courts.

Signs will be placed at parks in the next few days explaining the restrictions and announcing when the parks will reopen.

“We’ll open as quickly as we can,” City Manager Mark Prestwich said. “We’ll post the signs first and then reopen. We’ll want to laminate those signs. I imagine it would be sometime this week.”