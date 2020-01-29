St. Helena officials are warning the public to prepare for the replacement of the downtown street trees and a short but intense period of sidewalk work.
All of the existing trees will be removed in January-February 2021 and replaced with new ones during three months of sidewalk construction beginning in March-April.
The project is the $3.6 million first phase of a $15.1 million downtown streetscape plan developed last year by consultants Gates and Associates, based on input from residents and businesses.
The three-phase plan presented to the council on Tuesday includes new sidewalks, wheelchair-accessible ramps, the replacement of street trees, new bulbouts, and improvements on side streets and alleys.
Phase I consists of sidewalks, ramps and tree replacement. It’s scheduled to be done by July 2021.
A $1.2 million federal grant will pay for part of Phase I. The remainder will be funded by $500,000 in revenues from the Measure T sales tax in fiscal year 2020, another $500,000 in fiscal year 2021, and a $1.4 million loan from the General Fund, to be repaid by Measure T funds from at least the next five fiscal years.
The city expects to collect about $1 million a year from Measure T. The city plans to use approximately $280,000 a year for five years to repay the General Fund loan, reserving most of the Measure T funds for road repairs.
Phase II ($3.1 million) consists of four Main Street bulbouts, replacing on-street parking spaces with parklets and seating areas.
Phase III ($8.4 million) consists of improvements on Railroad Avenue, Oak Avenue, side streets and alleys.
No funding sources or timelines have been announced for Phases II and III.
The timeline for Phase I is intended to minimize disruption to businesses. The three months of sidewalk work will be split into three sub-phases: Pine to Adams, Adams to Hunt, and Hunt to the Sulphur Creek Bridge. None of those areas will be affected for more than 30 days. The city hasn’t determined the order of the sub-phases.
The city wants to get the work done quickly and maintain access to storefronts. To help businesses get by during construction, the city is also developing a business continuity plan that could include the following elements:
- “Let’s Go Out to Shop & Eat!” campaign
- Facade improvement program
- Enhanced parking and signage
You have free articles remaining.
- Expanded ticket forgiveness program
- Small business license waiver program
- Retail merchants working group
Street trees
All of the downtown trees will be replaced. The shallow roots of most of the existing trees have caused substantial damage to the current sidewalks, creating unpredictable humps and valleys that can trip up even the surest-footed pedestrian.
“The original trees that were planted on Main Street are inappropriate ... next to sidewalks because they have rootstock which is right next to the surface,” said Councilmember David Knudsen. “They’re lovely trees. They’re not in the right place.”
Even the most recently planted trees, which have deeper roots, will have to come out. Working around them would prolong the project, and their roots would probably sustain significant damage during the underground phase of construction, said consultant David Gates.
The new trees, trident maples, will be planted after the underground work is done but before concrete is poured.
Consultant Linda Gates said trident maples are “really good trees for urban situations,” with deep roots and high, pyramidal canopies.
“Yes, there will be shock, but ultimately we’re making an investment in our future,” said Gates.
Susann Ortega, a former chair of the now-defunct Tree Committee, made “a plea for the trees,” at least the most recently planted ones.
“The trees have been an essential part of the pleasure of being downtown,” Ortega said, adding that “people are going to have an emotional reaction” when they are removed.
“Horticulturally it’s practically impossible” to save any of the trees from the stress of construction, said David Gates.
“It’s emotional. We will get pounded for losing them. We just have to do it,” he said.