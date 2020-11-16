St. Helena plans virtual roundtable on diversity, equity, inclusion

The public is invited to participate in the City of St. Helena’s Digital Community Roundtable: A Conversation About Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, via Zoom.

Attendees can listen to each other, share their experiences, and find shared experiences. The roundtable will be facilitated by CircleUp Education, an organization that focuses on diversity, equity and justice.

The Zoom link to join the meeting will be posted on the agenda at sthelena.civicweb.net/portal.

The city is also organizing the following small group listening sessions where community members can talk about their experiences with racial and social justice:

- 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, with community ambassador Norma Ferriz

- 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, with community ambassador Marisol Vargas

- 9 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, with community ambassador Oscar DeHaro.

To obtain a Zoom link email Preya Nixon at pnixon@cityofsthelena.org.