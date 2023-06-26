The St. Helena Public Works Department will begin a water main replacement and flushing on Wednesday, June 28. Work will take place between the hours of 7 p.m. and 5 a.m.

The city and a contractor will be replacing 100 feet of water main at the intersection of Mitchell Drive and Main Street. This work will require the water main to be shut down for the installation of two isolation valves.

One thousand feet of the main will be shut down, affecting 34 customers on Main Street. Staff will also flush approximately 6,000 gallons for disinfection.

This work will be conducted for the replacement of water main in concurrence with recent PG&E work in St. Helena.