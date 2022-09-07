St. Helena poised to ban gas-powered leaf blowers

St. Helena could become the latest city to ban gas-powered leaf blowers, with a proposed ordinance heading to the City Council on Sept. 27.

The move would further the city’s climate change goals and address a steady stream of complaints from neighbors irritated by the persistent whine of leaf blowers, especially in the mornings. The ordinance could also cap the volume of electric and battery-powered blowers, which are typically quieter than gasoline-powered blowers.

The ordinance is modeled on similar measures enacted in Yountville, American Canyon and Calistoga.

In 2013 St. Helena passed an ordinance limiting the maximum volume of gas-powered leaf blowers to 65 decibels at a distance of 50 feet. It also limited the operation of compliant leaf blowers in residential areas to between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays, and 10 a.m. to noon on Sundays. Leaf blowers could operate as early as 5 a.m. in the largely commercial areas on Main Street between Pine and Grayson.

A draft ordinance reviewed by the city’s Active Transportation and Sustainability Committee in July would ban gas-powered blowers while maintaining those same hours of operation. Members of the committee asked staff to add volume limits that would apply to battery-powered and electric leaf blowers.

To ease the burden on landscapers, the city would provide rebates for the purchase of electric leaf blowers.

The proposed ordinance has already drawn praise from residents.

“We will all appreciate the quieting of our town, the commitment to cleaner air, and the reduction in fossil fuel use for healthier residents and a healthier planet,” wrote Steve and Kellie Carlin in an email to the city.

Other residents are pleased with the proposed ordinance but worried about what they consider spotty enforcement of the 2013 regulations.

At the time the old ordinance was passed, St. Helena resident Lowell Young was irked when then-Police Chief Jackie Rubin said the department would not “actively enforce” the law, but rather rely on neighbors to notify them about illegal leaf blowers — the same approach the police take to loud parties and other noise complaints.

The group of 600 St. Helenans whose petition inspired the 2013 ordinance “has probably grown as more and more people understand that the successive mayors and city councils are negligent in their constitutional duty to ‘ensure domestic tranquility’ in our special town,” Young told the Star.

In a statement, Mayor Geoff Ellsworth said the ordinance is heading to the council “after much diligent work by ATSC, City Staff and our City legal team to craft an ordinance sensitive to all issues surrounding the matter, including health and safety, elimination of greenhouse gas emissions, realistic enforcement, fair application of the law, acceptable decibel levels and user and owner responsibility for compliance.

“The ATSC, with Vice Mayor Paul Dohring as City Council liaison, has been instrumental in shaping a workable and responsive ordinance to address the many complex and nuanced issues presented. We have heard from the community, and we are moving forward to address the concerns in a comprehensive and responsible way.”

California plans to ban the sale — but not the use — of gas-powered leaf blowers by 2024.